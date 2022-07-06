ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Man accused in deadly July 4 crash was driving almost double posted speed limit: report

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old man accused of reckless driving in a North Las Vegas crash that killed a 22-year-old woman was driving 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Brandon Iglesias was traveling westbound into the intersection of Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street when the crash happened Monday afternoon.

Although posted signs gave westbound and eastbound traffic the right of way, Iglesias forfeited his right of way when evidence showed his “minimum speed after impact was almost double the posted speed limit,” the report said.

The woman who died in the crash was identified as Brooklyn Fellure. She was a passenger in the vehicle that was traveling northbound on Gliding Eagle. Both she and the driver were transported to UMC, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was in stable condition at the time the report was written.

Iglesias is facing a charge of reckless driving resulting in death and an additional reckless driving charge. Police said more charges may be filed as his blood results were pending.

He was being held without bail at the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

22-year-old Brooklyn Fellure died after a crash in North Las Vegas; Brandon K Iglesias arrested (North Las Vegas, NV)

Authorities identified 22-year-old Brooklyn Fellure as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas while officers arrested 18-year-old Brandon K Iglesias in connection with the accident. The fatal car crash took place near Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street. The investigation...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On early Tuesday morning, a man lost his life following an auto-pedestrian collision on a freeway on-ramp in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported at about 3:48 a.m. on the Pinto Lane on-ramp to southbound Interstate 15. The early reports showed that a vehicle struck a pedestrian for undetermined reasons. The driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene after the accident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Man hit by jet ski dies in Las Vegas hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bullhead City Police have been investigating a serious watercraft accident that occurred on Monday on the Colorado River which caused a man’s death. Emergency crews were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to the swim area at Community Park after four adults were hit by a jet ski. Iridian Jazmin Basoco, a 26-year-old […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured in crash near Boulder Highway, Sunset

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital Wednesday. One of the victims is in critical condition. The two-vehicle crash happened near Boulder Highway, between Sunset Road and Warm Springs Road around 4:30 p.m. All lanes of Boulder Highway were shut down while investigators were on the scene.
HENDERSON, NV
