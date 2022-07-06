Man accused in deadly July 4 crash was driving almost double posted speed limit: report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old man accused of reckless driving in a North Las Vegas crash that killed a 22-year-old woman was driving 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Brandon Iglesias was traveling westbound into the intersection of Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street when the crash happened Monday afternoon.

Although posted signs gave westbound and eastbound traffic the right of way, Iglesias forfeited his right of way when evidence showed his “minimum speed after impact was almost double the posted speed limit,” the report said.

The woman who died in the crash was identified as Brooklyn Fellure. She was a passenger in the vehicle that was traveling northbound on Gliding Eagle. Both she and the driver were transported to UMC, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was in stable condition at the time the report was written.

Iglesias is facing a charge of reckless driving resulting in death and an additional reckless driving charge. Police said more charges may be filed as his blood results were pending.

He was being held without bail at the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.