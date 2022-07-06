ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

County OKs Amendment for Red Grade Parking Areas

By Aaron Palmer
Sheridan Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn amendment concerning the parking areas project on the Red Grade Trail System to extend the term to complete them, as...

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

County Approves Wagon Box Liquor License Transfer

Sheridan County’s Commissioners hav approved the transfer of the 2022-23 Retail Liquor License from Jemco, LLC to Paul McNeil, d/b/a Wagon Box Lodge. The transfer is contingent upon the sale of the property. McNeil spoke to the commission during the public hearing at their meeting this week, explaining his...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Passes Garbage Rate Increase on Third Reading

A Resolution to increase the garbage rates within the City of Buffalo has been passed on its third and final reading. Mayor Shane Schrader, at a previous meeting, explained why the Resolution to increase rates was necessary. The increase in garbage rates will add $3.60 per month to each city...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Accepts Public Health Preparedness Contract

Sheridan County’s Commssioners have voted to approve and accept a contract with the Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division for grant funding concerning the Public Health Preparedness and Response Unit. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller gave the details during this week’s commission meeting. Obermueller said there will...
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County OKs Numerous Requests from Airport Manager

Sheridan County’s Commissioners considered and approved requests from Airport Manager John Stopka during their last regular meeting. The first was an award for the contract on the ARFF Testing System project to NoFoam Systems in the amount of just under $18,000. Next was an award of conract to acquire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan County, WY
Government
County
Sheridan County, WY
Local
Wyoming Traffic
Local
Wyoming Government
Sheridan Media

Man Arrested After City Council Charged With Two Misdemeanors

The man arrested after a disturbance at Buffalo’s city council meeting Tuesday has been charged with two misdemeanors. Joshua Waits was arrested after the city council meeting for Breach of Peace and then Interference for injuring an officer during his arrest, according to Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett. Bissett...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Unclaimed Property Sets Numerous Records

The State Treasurer’s Office reports that nearly $100 million remains unclaimed by Wyoming residents. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office paid out more than $15.25 million in money and securities value during fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30. According to a media release from the Treasurer’s Office, the division set numerous records over the past year, including over $8 million in cash paid and over $7 million worth of securities that were returned to their rightful owners. At the other end of the spectrum, a record $12.8 million was reported to the State during the same timeframe. Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier said his office has focused on locating owners of large property values and reuniting them with their lost money. Meier added this year’s cash payments were nearly nine percent more than the record amount paid the previous year.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Fees and Fines

The Sheridan City Council considered an ordinance Tuesday night that pertains to fees and fines. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Ordinance 2248 regarding fees and fines amends 19 different city code provisions. The City Council gave third and final reading to the ordinance at their regularly scheduled business meeting Tuesday. City Attorney Brendon Kerns.
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wagner Ranch Services#Llc
Sheridan Media

Building Department Update

City of Sheridan Community Development Director Wade Sanner provided a building department update at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting. Sanner provided the Council and Mayor Rich Bridger with statistics from the City’s building and planning departments, beginning with planning. Following a brief summary of four major...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

WYDOT to present STIP to Sheridan Commissioners

The Wyoming Department of Transportation District Four will be meeting with the Sheridan County Commission beginning 9:30 a.m. July 11, to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP). According to WYDOT Senior Public Relations Specialist for District Four, Laura Dalles, the public is invited to attend this presentation that...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Man Arrested After Buffalo City Council Meeting

A man who attended Buffalo’s City Council meeting Tuesday night was arrested after the meeting in front of City Hall for his behavior and transported to the Criminal Justice Center to be processed. A man who gave his name only as “Mr. Waits” spoke to the council during the...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Game And Fish Euthanizes Black Bear In Story

Game and Fish wildlife managers euthanized a young male black bear on July 4, 2022 after responding to a call on Presbyterian Road, where it had accessed unsecured garbage. Personnel had responded to multiple reports of the blonde-colored bear in several areas of Story over the past two weeks and had tried unsuccessfully to trap it.
STORY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Amends Air Service MOU

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved an amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding between themselves and the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) concerning air service in Sheridan. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained more about the amendment. She said the amendment will extend the term for an additional three years,...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

SPD: priorities are to ensure safety for everyone during Rodeo Week

The Sheridan Police Department will be getting some assistance from Gillette this Rodeo Week to aid officers with the influx of visitors. A common practice among sheriff’s offices and police departments in Wyoming, the sharing of manpower among the law enforcement agencies allows for better coverage and security during large events. This year’s WYO Rodeo will not feature a street dance as in years prior, events are spread throughout the City of Sheridan.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

The Advocacy and Resource Center and WyoGives

The Advocacy & Resource Center of Sheridan assists victims of violent crimes, providing victims with the tools they need to not only survive, but thrive. Too many times, those that are in need of help have been forced from their homes in desperation. Some escape to save their lives and the lives of their children.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Whitney Commons, a steward’s idea, a people’s park

Established in 2003, Whitney Commons is an interactive park located in the center of Sheridan. The commons is between the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and The Hub on Smith while also being in close proximity to the Sheridan County YMCA. Features within the park include the pavilion, a playground...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Approves Mayor’s Appointment

Buffalo’s City Council has voted to approve and accept Mayor Shane Schrader’s appointment of Shann Edwards to the Kaycee-Buffalo-Johnson County Economic Development Joint Powers Board. The approval came during the council’s last regular meeting. According to discussions at the meeting, Edwards had applied to be re-appointed to...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Sanon Named New Executive Director of TRVCC

Carly Sanon has been named as the new Executive Director of the Tongue River Valley Community Center (TRVCC). According to a release from TRVCC, Sanon was previously the Women’s Head Basketball Coach for Montana Tech in Butte, Montana. Sanon, a Chester, Montana native, said “I am extremely excited about...
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy