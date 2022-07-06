Johnson County Commission Amends 2021-22 Budget

Sheridan County’s Commssioners have voted to approve and accept a contract with the Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division for grant funding concerning the Public Health Preparedness and Response Unit. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller gave the details during this week’s commission meeting. Obermueller said there will...
Johnson County’s Commissioners, during their meeting this week, voted to implement Stage One Fire Restrictions on all state and private lands within the county outside of incorporated areas. Deputy Fire Warden Scott Duncan brought the request for the restrictions before the commission where the Resolution was discussed. The Bureau...
A Resolution to increase the garbage rates within the City of Buffalo has been passed on its third and final reading. Mayor Shane Schrader, at a previous meeting, explained why the Resolution to increase rates was necessary. The increase in garbage rates will add $3.60 per month to each city...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A former city administrator has been censured for ethical violations relating to his actions that exposed years’ worth of disparaging text messages between himself and a previous Gillette mayor. Davidson was censured by the International City/County Management Association, whose executive board on June 11 declared...
A man who attended Buffalo’s City Council meeting Tuesday night was arrested after the meeting in front of City Hall for his behavior and transported to the Criminal Justice Center to be processed. A man who gave his name only as “Mr. Waits” spoke to the council during the...
The man arrested after a disturbance at Buffalo’s city council meeting Tuesday has been charged with two misdemeanors. Joshua Waits was arrested after the city council meeting for Breach of Peace and then Interference for injuring an officer during his arrest, according to Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett. Bissett...
A recent press release from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) stated that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department requested a temporary increase in turbidity in Muddy Creek near Buffalo, Wyoming. The temporary increase in turbidity is connected to channel restoration. This request would exceed the normal limit by...
Buffalo’s City Council has voted to approve and accept Mayor Shane Schrader’s appointment of Shann Edwards to the Kaycee-Buffalo-Johnson County Economic Development Joint Powers Board. The approval came during the council’s last regular meeting. According to discussions at the meeting, Edwards had applied to be re-appointed to...
The Sheridan Police Department will be getting some assistance from Gillette this Rodeo Week to aid officers with the influx of visitors. A common practice among sheriff’s offices and police departments in Wyoming, the sharing of manpower among the law enforcement agencies allows for better coverage and security during large events. This year’s WYO Rodeo will not feature a street dance as in years prior, events are spread throughout the City of Sheridan.
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Destruction of property, July 5, Ridgecrest Drive, GPD. A 68-year-old man called the...
Game and Fish wildlife managers euthanized a young male black bear on July 4, 2022 after responding to a call on Presbyterian Road, where it had accessed unsecured garbage. Personnel had responded to multiple reports of the blonde-colored bear in several areas of Story over the past two weeks and had tried unsuccessfully to trap it.
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
A senior citizen from New York was airlifted to hospital after being severely mauled by a grizzly bear while backpacking close to Yellowstone National Park. The unidentified 68-year-old from Buffalo was blindsided by the beast and left unable to use the bear spray he was carrying. Luckily he was able...
