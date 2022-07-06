Johnson County Commission Amends 2021-22 Budget

The Sheridan Police Department will be getting some assistance from Gillette this Rodeo Week to aid officers with the influx of visitors. A common practice among sheriff’s offices and police departments in Wyoming, the sharing of manpower among the law enforcement agencies allows for better coverage and security during large events. This year’s WYO Rodeo will not feature a street dance as in years prior, events are spread throughout the City of Sheridan.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO