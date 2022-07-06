ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Slog PM: Fireworks Made Today’s Air Unhealthy, 7th Person Dies from July 4 Shooting, China Says It’s Not Trying to Take Over Moon

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, claimed its 7th life. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, the suspect, is now charged with “seven counts of first-degree murder.” The suspect reportedly owned the AR-15 used in the shooting. America enters the second part...

