Erie, PA

Erie All Stars kick off 8 Great Tuesdays

By Jennifer Mobilia
 2 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — It was a beautiful night to enjoy some music on Erie’s Bayfront.

The Erie All Stars kicked off this year’s 8 great Tuesday’s concert series. Liberty Park was filled on Tuesday night with people enjoying the free music, along with food and drinks from local vendors.

The 8 Great Tuesday concert series kicked off at 6:30 p.m. with live music until 9:30 p.m.

8 Great Tuesdays concert series begins tonight

People say every year they look forward to the free concerts.

“We come every year, there’s a group of us, extended family and friends. We’ve got the next generation coming with little ones. The baby is coming so it’s an exciting time,” said Jane Fisher.

Next Tuesday’s band is the very popular Zac Brown Tribute Band from Rochester, New York.













































