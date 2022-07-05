ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Can a Brotha Get a Slice restaurant will keep its business license

By Brad Harper, Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
Cedric Sanders stepped forward, and there was a quick whirl of action, a motion and a vote. Then the city council moved on.

Sanders had only one question: What just happened? It had been a long day, and the owner of Can a Brotha Get a Slice pizza restaurant needed some clarity. "You're good," Council President Charles Jinright said.

City officials said the Montgomery pizza place had fallen behind on paying its local taxes but had since reached a repayment deal and was back in compliance.

Sanders has a history of working to help the community, and his Can a Brotha Get a Slice eatery has quickly won fans across the area.

Several restaurants have recently faced the revocation of their licenses over unpaid local taxes, the final step in a winding process that can last months or longer. City officials said in the past there had been a reluctance to turn over restaurants with a strong reputation in the community.

"We’re just now getting to the point where we’re following, diligently, the procedures that were in place," City Compliance Officer Pam Rowe said.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brad Harper at bharper1@gannett.com.

