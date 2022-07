DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In a report done by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center, officials identified three missed opportunities to slow or stop the Uvalde school shooter. There's also details about how some of the 19 kids and two teachers killed could have been saved on May 24.Tarleton State University Criminologist Dr. Alex del Carmen said this report shows some of the failures on behalf of law enforcement. In the report it shows details at 11:33 am, an officer saw the suspect carrying a rifle outside of the school but took eyes off him to ask for permission to...

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO