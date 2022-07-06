A special little garden in the Gaslamp.

It’s hard to believe that you will find exactly one hotel along the entire Del Mar coastline that’s on the sand, but that’s the exclusive claim to fame of Del Mar Beach Hotel on Coast Boulevard. The longtime beachfront fixture underwent a multimillion-dollar redesign that debuted last month, refreshing its 46 guestrooms, suites, and two residences, with amenities, programs, and activities scheduled to roll out throughout the year to enhance its dreamy vacay vibe. This is definitely a destination that shouldn’t just be enjoyed by out-of-towners — we locals are just as deserving of a sandy slice of laid-back heaven. delmarhotel.com.

DEL MAR, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO