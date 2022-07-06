A special little garden in the Gaslamp.

I took these photographs of the Linda Vista Library earlier this year. It’s about time I shared them!. Look at the fascinating architecture of this very unique building. Like many projects that were designed by local architect Rob Wellington Quigley, the geometry one encounters is unexpected and complex. Eyes...
The world-famous Donut Bar will create a tasty pop-up in the Gaslamp Quarter during all of Comic-Con week! Different pop culture themed donuts will tempt passersby in front of the Pendry hotel. Including donuts decorated with Star Wars designs!. I learned this today from my awesome friends at the Donut...
No one is exactly sure how the parrots arrived in El Cajon, but they're here and they're beautiful. The green-bodied, red-topped birds can often be seen flying around El Cajon or in the trees by the courthouse. "El Cajon has a bit of a flyover from red masked Conures maybe...
San Diego, California is known for its sunny weather, wide beaches, and lively nightlife. According to The San Diego Tourism Authority, visitors are able to explore the stunning coastline with fun activities such as parasailing, hiking, or various water sports. That said, those seeking a more relaxing excursion will also find plenty of great wine tasting rooms, spas, and cozy beach coves. Though it is less than three hours away from Los Angeles, San Diego offers a more mellow experience that still boasts a big city feel.
Name: Bridgette Whitney and boyfriend, Blue Delgado. “My boyfriend, Blue, and I fell in LOVE with our loft immediately when we walked in. We had never seen a loft in this particular style and were in love with the fact it’s two stories!” explains interior decorator and mural artist Bridgette Whitney, who’s an expert at crafting bold, funky, and colorful spaces. Bridgette shares inspiring photos and engaging DIYs from this loft on Instagram and TikTok, but also gives peeks from another space she’s decorated wildly: their TikTok-famous Nashville Airbnb.
Bernardo Winery is 25 miles north of downtown San Diego and has produced wine for over 100 years. On the grounds and the winery are little wooden cottages that serve as shops and include such artisans as a goldsmith and a glassblower. The winery is a beautiful and historical place—a...
Don’t Skip Out on This Ultra Trendy Shop by the Coast. When the pandemic hit, Betsy and Zach Smith, a hair colorist and fashion designer, respectively, were forced to find new ways not just to survive but also thrive as valuable members of their community. They combined their talents and dreams into one: the newly minted shop and hair salon, Second Place Co. Second Place Encinitas.
It’s hard to believe that you will find exactly one hotel along the entire Del Mar coastline that’s on the sand, but that’s the exclusive claim to fame of Del Mar Beach Hotel on Coast Boulevard. The longtime beachfront fixture underwent a multimillion-dollar redesign that debuted last month, refreshing its 46 guestrooms, suites, and two residences, with amenities, programs, and activities scheduled to roll out throughout the year to enhance its dreamy vacay vibe. This is definitely a destination that shouldn’t just be enjoyed by out-of-towners — we locals are just as deserving of a sandy slice of laid-back heaven. delmarhotel.com.
SAN DIEGO — If you take a sip of water and something doesn’t taste right, you’re not alone. Many of city of San Diego water customers reached out to us saying their water tastes or smells like dirt. "It smells like a soapy sewage smell," said David...
A trail in the Del Mar Mesa Preserve was recently vandalized as someone made multiple cuts of trees and brush that create the preserve's unique Tunnel trails that take users on a single-track path under a low, overhanging canopy of branches.
SAN DIEGO — About an hour from the city in rural East County, the San Diego region is home to a lake with a long history of giving campers and hikers a fright. Lake Morena County Park, the most remote reservoir in all of San Diego County, has been deemed one of “the most haunted campgrounds in the U.S.” and appears on lists of spooky spots for paranormal meddlers of the internet.
Tajima Ramen is heading South to open their seventh San Diego location. The local favorite spot for Ramen will join Plaza Bonita in National City next. Founded in 2001, Tajima Ramen has defined their place in the San Diego food scene with six restaurants in neighborhoods like Hillcrest, Convoy, East Village, North Park, and more. Tajima also operates one location in Tijuana.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Celebrate the weekend with a South bay block party, a reggae festival, and the kickoff of Pride Week!. Plus, more than 1,000 teams will hit the sand this weekend with their bats, balls, and most creative team names to kick-off 69 years of a San Diego tradition. This summertime staple draws teams from all over the world, but Over-the-Line originated right here in San Diego.
Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in San Diego from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. – Rating: 5 / 5 (5 reviews) – Categories: Polynesian, Hawaiian. – Address: 7436 University Ave La Mesa, CA 91942. – Opened:...
For nearly 250 years, the United States has celebrated Independence Day with barbeques, parades, and of course, fireworks. Unlike Americans, however, not all fireworks displays are created equal – a lesson that was learned the hard way by the city of San Diego, Calif., in 2012, when officials accidentally set off hundreds of fireworks at the same time.
SAN DIEGO — ‘Don’t be afraid, be aware,' that’s the message from police as large crowds are expected to make a return to this year’s pride. The message comes after recent mass shootings. One of the most recently happened Monday, when a gunman opened fire in suburban Chicago at a July 4th parade in Highland Park.
Toll Brothers Apartment Living – one of the nation’s most prolific apartment developers – is building its first San Diego apartment tower at the edge of Little Italy.At 37 stories with 363 apartments, The Lindley will be among the company’s largest projects, said CEO Charles Lindley Elliott, from whom the building takes its name.
DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — Like she has for the past 21 years, Gail Tompkins spends her days at the San Diego County Fair looking over an ever-growing pile of stuff. Tompkins manages the Lost and Found. This year, she says they've seen hundreds of items. Some of them are fairly mundane.
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The large holiday crowds south of the border did not materialize as expected, according to Tijuana’s Chamber of Commerce. “It was a positive weekend, although our expectations were not met,” said Julián Palombo Saucedo, president of Tijuana’s Chamber of Commerce.
