Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, McCone, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 19:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 01:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter; Fallon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Fallon and northeastern Carter Counties through 115 AM MDT At 1212 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles west of Baker, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baker, Plevna, Webster, Westmore, Medicine Rocks State Park and Willard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CARTER COUNTY, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO