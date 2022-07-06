ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

IDENTIFIED: 2 men killed in Merced shooting

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNLit_0gVtcFJ200
Image courtesy Merced Golden Wire

MERCED, Calif. (

) – Authorities have identified two men who they say were shot and killed over the weekend in Merced.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Ruben Coronado of Lathrop and 24-year-old Eli Correra of Modesto were the two men killed in a shooting near Sante Fe Avenue and Franklin Road.

Deputies responded to the area around 11:00 p.m. Saturday after several people called 911 to report that someone in a vehicle had opened fire on another car.

When deputies arrived, they found Coronado, Correra, and an unidentified woman suffering from gunshot wounds in a car. The two men were later pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect, or the vehicle they were traveling in at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Detective Sohal at (209) 231-8659 or (209) 385-7472.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox40

One killed in apparent hit-and-run in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said one person was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Wednesday night t the intersection of McHenry and Standiford Avenue. The police said officers responded to call just before 11 p.m. of a person “down in the roadway.”. According to police,...
MODESTO, CA
Fox40

Two cars shot at in Stockton in separate overnight incidents

STOCKTON, Clif. (KTXL) — Two cars with people inside of them were shot at in two separate incidents overnight the Stockton Police Department said. A woman and two children were driving down West Martin LutherKing Jr. Boulevard just before 11 p.m. when their vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to the police department.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
City
Lathrop, CA
City
Merced, CA
City
Modesto, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos crime report for June 26-July 2, 2022, seven arrested

According to the Los Banos Police Department’s website seven arrests were made, and the following police calls for service occurred in the city from Sunday through Saturday, June 26-July 2, 2022. There was one call for a stolen vehicle; six assaults including one aggravated and three labeled physical domestic;...
LOS BANOS, CA
FOX40

Suspect arrested in Cosumnes Drive killing in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said detectives arrested 59-year-old Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in a killing that happened on July 1. On the morning of July 1, officers responded to Cosumnes Drive, near Trinity Parkway, for reports of someone being shot. The victim, a 50-year-old man, died at the scene.
STOCKTON, CA
KMJ

Suspect Jumps Into The River After Caught In Stolen Car

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A search is now underway after a driver was spotted behind the wheel of a stolen car in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, a suspect was seen driving in a stolen car by members of the Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) team Tuesday afternoon.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sante Fe Avenue
Fox40

Modesto woman killed in July 4 crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto woman was killed when her car drove off the road on State Route 99, down an embankment and collided with a tree, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the 25-year-old was headed north near...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting That Left Man, 50, Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week. Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox40

Man arrested after teenager shot sleeping in her bed

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said it has arrested a man in connection with a July 2 shooting incident that sent a 15-year-old to the hospital. Police said Giovanni Omar Gutierrez-Garcia, 22, was handling a gun in the garage of his home on Inez Drive, near the victim’s home when the gun was accidentally discharged.
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose woman and two men were arrested on homicide charges in connection to an April block party shooting, police announced Wednesday. One of the accused killers, 28-year-old Jocelyn Velazquez, was arrested by the San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit on June 22. Her alleged accomplices were identified […]
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Provide Information on 8 Recent Arrests

ARRESTEE(S): Therel Scott (5/31/79) Officers responded to the area of Sycamore Dr for a report of a drive by shooting. The VIC stated her apartment and vehicle were hit by gunfire and the unknown responsible fled the scene. While officers were investigating the incident, security at Sycamore Square reported being the victim of a brandishing from a firearm. The suspect description matched the suspect from the shooting and a vehicle license plate was obtained. The suspect vehicle was located on a nearby street and the driver, Therel Scott, was detained without incident.
ANTIOCH, CA
KCRA.com

Lathrop man, Modesto man killed in shooting in Merced County

A man from Lathrop and a man from Modesto were killed in a shooting in Merced County this weekend. (Video above: Top headlines for July 7) The shooting happened late Saturday night on Santa Fe Avenue near Franklin Road. Detectives said someone in a car opened fire on the victim’s...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jazmin Vargas, Daniela Orozco Killed in Crash on Frank Cox Road [Westley, CA]

Traffic Accident on Howard Road Left Two Fatalities. According to the report, 26-year-old Vargas was driving with her 15-year-old niece, Orozco, eastbound on Howard Road. California Highway Patrol said that Vargas was speeding while turning through an intersection, before losing control of the vehicle. Eventually, the Chevrolet Cobalt left the...
WESTLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy