Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Butte, Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cheyenne; Morrill A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cheyenne and southeastern Morrill Counties through 945 PM MDT At 907 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of The Intersection Of Highway 385 And 92, or 27 miles west of Oshkosh, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cheyenne and southeastern Morrill Counties, including the following locations... Broadwater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO