Brookings, SD

Rapid City's Hamburg, Brookings native Hatch to be inducted into South Dakota Tennis Hall of Fame

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
 2 days ago

Liz Hamburg of Rapid City and Brookings native Ripper Hatch will be inducted into the South Dakota Tennis Hall of Fame on July 17.

The 2022 honorees will be inducted into the hall during a ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. at the McKennan Park picnic shelter. The program is taking place during the South Dakota Adult Open tennis tournament July 15-17.

McKennan Park has been the induction site since 1991, the initial year of the South Dakota Tennis Hall of Fame, according to a news release. A marker recognizing all inductees is featured near the courts. The ceremony will be video recorded and eventually be available to watch at sdtennishall.com .

Due to the May 2022 windstorm and damage to the fencing at McKennan courts, the South Dakota Open will be played at the Lincoln High School and Kuehn Park tennis courts.

Hamburg has been a leader for 14 years in the northern section of the United States Tennis Association, serving two terms as president from 2018-21. She was honored in 2011 with the Northern Section Wolfenson-Ratner Community Service Award and is finishing her second term as Sectional Delegate to the USTA.

Hatch joins his father, Sherwood Hatch, in the hall of fame. Sherwood was inducted in 2002, according to the release.

Now a resident of the Kansas City area, Ripper is best remembered as a three-time high school champion at No. 1 singles for Brookings, a rare accomplishment in South Dakota. With college degrees from Princeton and Amherst, he has been involved in sports administration or management throughout his career.

The Bill and Nancy Flynn family of Brookings will receive the South Dakota Tennis Achievement Award. The entire family, led by Bill as league organizer and tournament director, has greatly affected the tennis scene at the Hillcrest Park courts for many years.

