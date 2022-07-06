ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Carrollton, OH

1 killed in West Carrollton crash

By Schalischa Petit-De
 2 days ago

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were at the scene of a fatal crash on a highway in West Carrollton Tuesday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened at 8:14 p.m. on I-75 northbound near mile marker 47. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Man killed in fiery Harrison Twp. crash identified

OSHP confirmed to 2 NEWS that one person died in the crash. Their identity has not been released.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash at this time. Traffic was backed up on I-75 North near State Route 725 due to the crash.

