Can’t Trust Kristi: 20 Minutes on CNN, Gives Only One Direct, Honest Answer

dakotafreepress.com
 2 days ago

My life is smallened by dedicating any time to Governor Kristi Noem’s atrociously bad interview with Dana Cash on CNN Sunday. But such is the impact that any noise emanating from her mouth has on language, political discourse, and public intelligence. Her appearances on national TV serve only two competing...

dakotafreepress.com

Salon

Ron Johnson "must resign": Wisconsin senator implicated in fake elector scheme

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Wisconsin Democrats on Tuesday led calls for Sen. Ron Johnson's resignation after the House Jan. 6 committee revealed texts indicating that the Republican's office wanted to hand-deliver certificates of fake electors to then-Vice President Mike Pence in service of Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
WISCONSIN STATE
CNN

Why Liz Cheney is in a lot of trouble in Wyoming

Rep. Liz Cheney has become an unexpected hero for Democrats. She was one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump last year, has served as one of his most vocal critics in the GOP and is the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.
WYOMING STATE
South Dakota State
The Associated Press

Nevada senator focuses on abortion in critical November race

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sandwiched between supporters holding “BANS OFF OUR BODIES” signs and TV cameras on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto portrayed her reelection campaign as a defining moment in a decades-long fight for reproductive freedom, even in pro-abortion rights Nevada. “I cannot stress this enough. This seat is the pathway to protecting our rights in this country,” she said at a home in the city of Sparks, a Reno suburb. “To preventing a federal abortion ban.” Cortez Masto is one of several Democrats up for reelection who are pushing reproductive rights to the center of their campaign in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Her race against Republican Adam Laxalt is expected to be among the most competitive in the country, one of a handful that could determine whether Democrats maintain control of the Senate. As she courts moderate voters, Cortez Masto’s campaign has noted longstanding support for abortion rights in Nevada. She has repeatedly referenced a 1990 statewide vote that codified abortion protections in Nevada’s state constitution, with nearly two-thirds voting in support.
NEVADA STATE
2022 Election Expert

South Dakota to vote on 4 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 4 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in South Dakota in 2022. Description: Requires a three-fifths vote of approval for measures placed on the ballot through citizen initiative or the legislature that increase taxes or fees or would require the state to appropriate $10 million or more in the first five fiscal yearsNovember 8, 2022.
ELECTIONS
Joe Biden
Dana Bash
John Mccain
Donald Trump
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Iowa Republicans work to continue construction on southern border wall

Iowa lawmakers joined this week in focusing attention on illegal immigration and the southern border, while also advocating for disaster aid, Farm Bill updates and a proposal to control prescription drug prices. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks proposed a resolution to direct the federal government to hand over materials for constructing the southern border wall to states […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowa Republicans work to continue construction on southern border wall appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Liz Cheney is ‘riding for the brand’ in D.C. But back in Wyoming, the brand may be Trump

CASPER, Wyo. — Before she voted to impeach President Trump, Rep. Liz Cheney could depend on votes from Jon Nicolaysen. His family is ingrained into the DNA of Wyoming. P.C. Nicolaysen arrived around 1880, when the land was still a territory. He founded Cole Creek Sheep Co. in 1906 and passed it down to his son, who passed it down to Jon, who years ago told his father he was thinking of taking a job at Merrill Lynch in New York.
WYOMING STATE
NBC News

Why Ron DeSantis might not be as opposed to the Jan. 6 investigation as he says

The Democrat-led Jan. 6 committee seems to have finally drawn political blood from former President Donald Trump. Ex-West Wing aide Cassidy Hutchinson on Tuesday detailed alleged fits of rage by Trump in his persistent but futile attempts to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 win. The proceeding’s biggest winner, though, may not be Democrats but a putative rival of Trump’s for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
