Can’t Trust Kristi: 20 Minutes on CNN, Gives Only One Direct, Honest Answer
2 days ago
My life is smallened by dedicating any time to Governor Kristi Noem’s atrociously bad interview with Dana Cash on CNN Sunday. But such is the impact that any noise emanating from her mouth has on language, political discourse, and public intelligence. Her appearances on national TV serve only two competing...
Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan pushed back at the "Democrat" label he has received from his conservative critics, touting his record and widespread support in such a blue state on Thursday. In the latest installment of the "Ruthless" podcast, Hogan was asked how "frustrating" it is to be branded as...
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Wisconsin Democrats on Tuesday led calls for Sen. Ron Johnson's resignation after the House Jan. 6 committee revealed texts indicating that the Republican's office wanted to hand-deliver certificates of fake electors to then-Vice President Mike Pence in service of Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
EXCLUSIVE: AMHERST, New Hampshire – Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan calls July 4th "a great day to celebrate our freedom, our independence, and what Americans have in common, which is that love of freedom and love of country." But Independence Day is also a great day for politicians to campaign.
Rep. Liz Cheney has become an unexpected hero for Democrats. She was one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump last year, has served as one of his most vocal critics in the GOP and is the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.
SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sandwiched between supporters holding “BANS OFF OUR BODIES” signs and TV cameras on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto portrayed her reelection campaign as a defining moment in a decades-long fight for reproductive freedom, even in pro-abortion rights Nevada. “I cannot stress this enough. This seat is the pathway to protecting our rights in this country,” she said at a home in the city of Sparks, a Reno suburb. “To preventing a federal abortion ban.” Cortez Masto is one of several Democrats up for reelection who are pushing reproductive rights to the center of their campaign in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Her race against Republican Adam Laxalt is expected to be among the most competitive in the country, one of a handful that could determine whether Democrats maintain control of the Senate. As she courts moderate voters, Cortez Masto’s campaign has noted longstanding support for abortion rights in Nevada. She has repeatedly referenced a 1990 statewide vote that codified abortion protections in Nevada’s state constitution, with nearly two-thirds voting in support.
The January 6 Committee didn't reach out to the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) before its Tuesday hearing regarding an allegation that former President Donald Trump lunged at one of its agents and tried to grab the steering wheel of a presidential vehicle, an agency spokesman said. USSS spokesperson Anthony Gugliemi...
With her surprise testimony at Tuesday’s hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee, former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson broke open the inside story of the coup plotting that was underway at the White House before and during the insurrection and in the process suddenly raised Donald Trump’s legal jeopardy.
As of July 6, 2022, 4 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in South Dakota in 2022. Description: Requires a three-fifths vote of approval for measures placed on the ballot through citizen initiative or the legislature that increase taxes or fees or would require the state to appropriate $10 million or more in the first five fiscal yearsNovember 8, 2022.
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) is running for reelection side by side with Barack Obama, and George W. Bush — metaphorically, at least — with both former presidents featured prominently in the congresswoman’s first television advertisement. Slotkin is in a dogfight in Michigan’s newly configured 7th Congressional District,...
Colorado Democrats are jumping the political fence to vote in the June 28 Republican primary to oust incumbent Representative Lauren Boebert. Boebert has represented Colorado’s 3rd congressional district for the past two years. She has a net worth estimated at $1.7 million. Article continues below advertisement. Lauren Boebert. Representative...
Iowa lawmakers joined this week in focusing attention on illegal immigration and the southern border, while also advocating for disaster aid, Farm Bill updates and a proposal to control prescription drug prices. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks proposed a resolution to direct the federal government to hand over materials for constructing the southern border wall to states […]
On State of the Union, CNN’s Dana Bash presses South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem on if she would accept an invitation by former President Trump to be his running mate if he runs for president again.
CASPER, Wyo. — Before she voted to impeach President Trump, Rep. Liz Cheney could depend on votes from Jon Nicolaysen. His family is ingrained into the DNA of Wyoming. P.C. Nicolaysen arrived around 1880, when the land was still a territory. He founded Cole Creek Sheep Co. in 1906 and passed it down to his son, who passed it down to Jon, who years ago told his father he was thinking of taking a job at Merrill Lynch in New York.
The Democrat-led Jan. 6 committee seems to have finally drawn political blood from former President Donald Trump. Ex-West Wing aide Cassidy Hutchinson on Tuesday detailed alleged fits of rage by Trump in his persistent but futile attempts to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 win. The proceeding’s biggest winner, though, may not be Democrats but a putative rival of Trump’s for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was asked during CNN's "State of the Union" if her state would force a 10-year-old to have a baby after a girl in Ohio was denied a procedure due to the state's abortion ban. "Because this is a trigger law that was passed before you...
