'As many as four teams' eyeing Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi?

By Josh Erickson
 2 days ago
Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There could be some more movement involving young wingers ahead of the draft. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reports that there are now "as many as four teams" are kicking the tires on Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse Puljujarvi, but further suggests that the return heading to Edmonton will be “marginal.”

It certainly doesn’t appear to be gearing up for a great return on investment for the Oilers, who selected Puljujarvi fourth overall in 2016. He’s had some analytically strong performances in recent seasons, especially when playing with the Oilers’ top players, but a late-season injury and unlucky playoffs tanked his trade stock. While he did have a solid 14 goals and 36 points in 65 games this year, he had just three points in 16 playoff games, earning the ire of the Oilers fan base.

Counted on to be a solid complementary player, Puljujarvi screams “talent that will succeed in a different system,” but he really hasn’t shown enough offensive ceiling at the NHL level for Edmonton to recoup first-round-level value. With a relatively small amount of teams in the market for his services too, it’s just not looking good for Edmonton to make a winning trade to move on from the Finnish winger.

Oilers bring back classic blue and orange jerseys

I don’t know about you fine folks, but I could not be happier that the Oilers have finally decided to go back to their classic blue and orange jerseys after spending the last few seasons in the pylon-coloured orange. That’s not to say that I hate the orange jerseys — I thought they were fine, I suppose — but the classic blues are so beautiful to look at that it was honestly a shame to have them sitting idly on the sidelines. I mean, why would we not want our guys to look their sexiest when on the ice? Look good, feel good, amirite?
