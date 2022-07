An abandoned K-Mart shopping center in Craig, Colorado will soon be home for the county's courthouse, as well as other administrative offices and country business. This comes after the old building, a 100 year old structure with a 60 year old wrap added on, started to really show it's age. "Efficiencies, safety, security, all of those things have become an issue with that building," Melody Villard, County Commissioner for Moffat county explained. The former building includes crumbling infrastructure underneath the structure, degrading iron piping leading to lead water issues, and no modern solution for modern problems, like trying to run wire...

MOFFAT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO