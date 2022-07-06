ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

72SOLD hires local TV host, Peoria resident as new VP of communications

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yy4t1_0gVta4ki00

72SOLD is welcoming former 12News Arizona Midday Host and Peoria resident Destry Jetton to its team.

Jetton joins the 72SOLD leadership team as vice president of communications.

In her new position Jetton will head up the 72SOLD community communication team, focusing on growing the firm’s voice and involvement in communities and neighborhoods throughout Arizona.

“We are excited to welcome Destry to our leadership team,” 72SOLD Founder Greg Hague said. “Destry is known and respected throughout the state. She has a special love for this remarkable place and the people who live here and will help ensure that 72SOLD is a shining example of a good corporate citizen.”

Jetton, an Arizona native, has worked in broadcasting for the past 25 years. She attended Tempe High School and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Arizona State University with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Education. During her time in the broadcast industry, she worked in all aspects of television, from shooting video and producing to anchoring evening, midday and morning shows.

She landed her first job in Missouri as a reporter, producer and the 10 p.m. anchor. She then moved to Texas where she took on the role of morning anchor and later the 10 p.m. anchor at a local news station. With a goal to get home to Arizona, she left her position in Texas and accepted a position as the morning anchor at KGUN in Tucson.

Finally, Jetton made her way back to the Valley when she accepted the position as the lifestyle host for Arizona Midday at KPNX Channel 12 in Phoenix, where she has been for the past 16 years as the host and executive producer.

During her time at KPNX, Jetton worked with some of the Valley's best businesses, restaurants, clients and personalities. She has interviewed everyone from Jessica Lange to Mark Wahlberg to the Valley's top local chefs, entrepreneurs and more. Jetton has become a lifestyle leader in the Valley and for Tegna stations across the country. She paved the way for lifestyle content and created innovative ways to highlight and serve the community.

While she plans to still work with Arizona Midday as a contributor, Jetton is eager to get started in her new full-time role at 72SOLD. She has worked with Hague and the 72SOLD team on many interviews, shows and even prime time real estate specials.

“I am so happy to be a full-time member of the team,” Jetton said. “I’m enthusiastic about the vision of 72SOLD and look forward to sharing that vision and the amazing opportunities for home sellers and buyers here in the Valley and across the country.”

To learn more about 72SOLD visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/2ef78e18/ocb95_Pq7USYtvghCe-0GQ?u=http://www.72sold.com/.

Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
