Malibu, CA

Face masks required once again at Malibu City Hall

By Judy Abel
The Malibu Times
 2 days ago

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an order requiring face masks once again at Malibu City Hall. The department says the requirement is due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the county and the “resulting positive cases among City Hall staff.”

There were four positive cases reported at City Hall between June 14 through June 27. 85 employees work at the building. A Malibu spokesperson said all the cases were contracted outside of City Hall and were not transmitted among staff inside the workplace.

The face mask requirement had earlier been relaxed as the virus waned in the county. Now due to a rising number of positive cases, the health officer order was reinstated. A memo released by LADPH said: “A well-fitting facemask must be worn while inside City Hall, including the Senior Center, by visitors as well as staff at all times, except when eating or drinking or alone in a private office, room or vehicle, until further notice. This includes outdoor spaces when 6 ft. physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

The city’s response to the new order reads as follows: “The City of Malibu is committed to protecting the public health of the community and the safety of the visiting public and the City staff in City Hall, and follows LADPH COVID-19 guidelines. Please excuse any inconvenience.”

Saurabh

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Uptown Whittier compromises on new plan for outdoor dining

More change coming to Uptown Whittier as the city strikes a compromise for the contentious outdoor patios."You'll see sometimes during the week there's not a whole lot of people, so I understand the car situation," said Whittier resident Erika Martinez said. While the outdoor dining options served as lifelines for restaurants during the pandemic, the closed-off streets limited traffic to stores in the area — a major concern for the owner of Greenleaf Botanicals who calls the area a ghost town. "It really affected us because there's no one there," said Moses Beltran, who has owned his business for three years. "We...
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

LA County's COVID hospitalizations surge past 900

The number of people hospitalized in Los Angeles County hospitals surged past 900 Wednesday after climbing by nearly 100 people since Saturday.According to the latest state data, there are currently 920 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals. Of those hospitalized, 89 are in intensive care units. In April, the county's total number of hospitalizations dropped to 209. Since then, it has been steadily increasing as cases grew.Many of the patients were admitted for other reasons before testing positive for COVID, but health officials say they still place an added burden on hospital staff because they require special care.Meanwhile Tuesday, L.A. County health officials reported 2,945 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.The new cases brought the county's total caseload to 3,143,536 and the death toll to 32,371.The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus continued to rise, reaching 14.9%.On Tuesday, the city of Malibu announced that masks are again required inside Malibu City Hall due to surging cases among city staff. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

These are the best neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Due to the abundance of sunshine, sandy beaches, welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and startups, amazing food scene, and spectacular nightlife, The County of Los Angeles is a popular destination for singles and young professionals. The areas best suited for young professionals are determined by factors like the proportion of millennial inhabitants, available jobs, and proximity to affordable housing, nightclubs, and restaurants.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Politics
The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
