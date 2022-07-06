Six new homes OK'd for neighborhood off Bath Road in Bristol Township

Bristol Borough Council President Ralph DiGuiseppe is expanding his development footprint in Bristol Township, bringing new construction to a neighborhood off Bath Road.

Bristol Township Council voted unanimously in favor of allowing DiGuiseppe, a longtime council member in the neighboring borough and developer of homes and other projects in Bucks County, to subdivide an existing property to construct six new single-family homes in the Mayfield Terrace section.

The project is much like other new construction in Bristol Township, where much of the land in already developed and part of planned communities built decades ago. Developers have been able to find smaller pieces of land or cobble a few parcels together to make for buildable lots, including in the Levittown and Croydon sections of the township. Other development plans, like those for the old township school sites, repurpose land for residential use.

Engineer Rick Stonebeck said DiGuiseppe's development will occupy the 2.2-acre area of Bath Road and Century Avenue; Green Avenue runs along the back of the proposed development area and parallel to Bath Road.

"We have eight lots here; two of the lots are owned by a current owner who is selling to Ralph DiGuiseppe," Stonebeck told council shortly before its members rendered their decision. "He's keeping the two lots on Green Street where (the) house is and the garage, and my understanding is he is probably going to build a new home on the garage lot.

"The other lots are 10,000 square-foot lots."

According to schematics, DiGuiseppe's development will provide easy access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike and New Rodgers Road/Route 413. The project itself is nestled among several neighborhoods including Mayfield Terrace and nearby Laurel Bend and Margo Gardens. The township police station and municipal recreation complex sits just up the bend on Bath Road.

A timetable for construction is not yet available, but DiGuiseppe is eager to get started and made a distinct promise to township council.

"I want to thank (council) for approving this two-year project to get here," DiGuiseppe told council moments after members rendered their decision. "I can guarantee you one thing: when I leave the township, everyone here will be happy with the project; I can guarantee you that."