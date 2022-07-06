McGregor Teen Girls Found Safe

MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – 14-year-olds Aysha cross and Emiliee Soloman have been the center of attention in Central Texas since they first went missing last Wednesday. An Amber Alert was sent out yesterday after officials say they...
AUSTIN, Texas - A custodian has been arrested for allegedly filming people inside the restroom at the building where he was employed. Francisco Javier Ramos-Lugo, 45, has been charged with state-jail felony invasive visual recording. Officers were dispatched to a building in the 2200 block of N. Lamar Boulevard in...
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A teenager is shot in the leg during an argument, and police are searching for a possible suspect. The Waco Police Department tells FOX 44 News they were looking for a shooter on Wednesday afternoon after a teenager received a superficial gunshot wound. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 120 block of Lyndon Circle.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division and Human Trafficking Unit tracked two missing McGregor teenagers to Georgetown, where authorities arrested James Robert Vanhouten, 30, the man allegedly harboring them, Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed to KWTX. Emiliee Solomon, 14, and Aysha...
McLennan County (FOX 44) – Bond has been increased to a total of $5,077,000 for Kevin Dwayne Kirven – with the addition of a new murder charge out of Limestone County. Kirven has been held in the McLennan County Jail since March – when he was arrested after firing at sheriff’s deputies as they tried to arrest him on other charges.
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says the shelter in place order for the 1500 block of East Howard Lane in North Austin has been lifted. Residents had been asked to avoid the area. According to police, officers were executing warrants at two separate apartments at The Bridge at...
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said no one is in custody after a man was shot in downtown Austin Thursday morning. Police said the shooting took place at a parking lot in the 400 block of East Seventh Street. Officers heard gunfire in the area at 2:10...
UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The first portion of an after-action report after the deadly mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde was released Wednesday. The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center (ALERRT) of San Marcos released its initial report, which focuses...
This man not only gives the term 'hardheaded' a new meaning, but he's also lucky to be alive. After a fight with her husband turned physical, a woman in Killeen, Texas took a kitchen knife and stabbed him on top of the head. Somehow, he lived through this assault, and she didn't get charged with attempted murder.
UPDATE: Police have cleared the ACC Round Rock and South Austin campuses after investigating a bomb threat. Nothing was found. All campuses will resume normal operations on Friday. Further details were not immediately available. ================. ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials with Austin Community College say their Round Rock and South Austin campuses...
WACO, Texas — *Editor's note: Due to the fact that they are minors, 6 News has removed the names of the two teens who were at the center of this now-expired Amber Alert.*. More charges and arrests are to be expected in connection to the disappearance of two McGregor girls, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said during a news conference Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 44) – An eight-year-old Temple girl is dead from self-strangulation while participating in TikTok’s “Blackout Challenge.”. The Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC) is a legal resource for parents of children harmed by social media addiction and abuse. The organization has filed two wrongful death lawsuits in the death of Lalani Erika Renee Walton – in addition to the death of nine-year-old Arriani Jaileen Arroyo of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They both died while attempting the “Blackout Challenge” – which encourages users to choke themselves with belts, purse strings or other similar items until passing out.
JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victims in the trench collapse in Jarrell on June 28 have been identified. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to FOX 44 News that the two men who died in the 24-foot-deep trench are 20-year-old Jimmy Lee Alvarado and 39-year-old Jose Vargas Ramirez, both of Florence, Texas.
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The rise of active shootings in the country has police departments offering civilian response courses. Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin shares what their course has to offer. “What it does is, it breaks down some of the history of these attacks that continue to...
A deadly crash led to the closure of 183A Toll lanes in Cedar Park (Cedar Park, TX)Nationwide Report. Road closures were reported following a deadly crash on Wednesday afternoon in Cedar Park. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic accident was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the 183A Toll at Brushy Creek [...]
SPICEWOOD, Texas — The Spicewood community is looking for answers after a golden retriever named Indy who had been missing from a pet boarding facility was found buried on the pet resort property. The Burnet County Sheriff's Office said Indy went missing on June 29 while staying at Lucki...
