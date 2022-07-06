ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Breed’s School Board members are going backward on Lowell admissions

By Tim Redmond
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe superintendent who ran the San Francisco schools for the past five years has come right out and said it, one day after his retirement: The decision to restore standardized testing and middle-school grades as the criteria for admission to Lowell is a blow against diversity. The School Board...

Comments / 4

Pat
1d ago

Enough for “ diversity “ .. Academic excellence would suffer from the cultural enrichment.. Low IQ will be the norm.. Lowell would be just like all of the worst of public schools in San Francisco..no on mathematics , yes on CRT 😐

Reply
3
RWxMP
1d ago

In the two years that they made Lowell a lottery based admission, 30% of the freshman class suffered Ds and Fs for the year. Simply put, it's not a racial diversity issue, it's about the regular public schools fail to properly fail to prepare students to succeed at Lowell. Why should Lowell lower it's academic standards for students that can't handle the workload? Elementary, Middle schools and yes, even the families and students who want to go to Lowell, need to step up and meet the qualifications to not only attend, but succeed.

Reply
2
 

