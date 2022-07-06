Money being raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Local McDonald’s restaurants are relaunching a campaign to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Oklahoma City.

Restaurants donate money to RMHC through the Sleeves for Support program.

McDonald’s partnered with Coca-Cola to develop the fundraiser, which raises money for RMHC through sales of insulated beverage sleeves specifically designed to hold 30-ounce McDonald’s cups.

Sleeves are available for purchase at $5 each while supplies last.

“We’re excited to continue working with our partners at Coca-Cola on this program to help our community give back to RMHC through our restaurants,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator and President of the McDonald’s of Southern Plains Operators Association, Martha Ball. “Witnessing the positive impact this had on RMHC last year was heartwarming, and our customers loved the sleeves due to keeping their drinks cold in extremely hot weather – so I believe it’s a win for everyone!”

Sleeves for Support

McDonald’s restaurants also raise funds for RMHC through the following initiatives:

Round-Up for RMHC, which allows patrons to round their order up to the nearest dollar;

Penny Per Happy Meal initiative, in which a portion of every Happy Meal sold benefits the charity;

RMHC Donation Boxes, into which customers can drop their spare change.

“We really appreciate the love our community shows us through participating in the Sleeves for Support program put on by our local McDonald’s restaurants,” said Susan Adams, President & CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Oklahoma City. “Our local McDonald’s owners and operators are always helping us fulfill our mission of providing a ‘home-away-from-home’ for families with critically ill children receiving medical treatment, and we cannot thank them enough.”

Visit any of your local McDonald’s restaurants to participate in the Sleeves for Support program. You can also purchase a large soft drink for $1 to fit perfectly in your sleeve.

