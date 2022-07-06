ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Money being raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities Oklahoma City

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uf1MZ_0gVtZijw00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Local McDonald’s restaurants are relaunching a campaign to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Oklahoma City.

Restaurants donate money to RMHC through the Sleeves for Support program.

McDonald’s partnered with Coca-Cola to develop the fundraiser, which raises money for RMHC through sales of insulated beverage sleeves specifically designed to hold 30-ounce McDonald’s cups.

Cherokee Nation citizen awarded Medal of Honor

Sleeves are available for purchase at $5 each while supplies last.

“We’re excited to continue working with our partners at Coca-Cola on this program to help our community give back to RMHC through our restaurants,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator and President of the McDonald’s of Southern Plains Operators Association, Martha Ball. “Witnessing the positive impact this had on RMHC last year was heartwarming, and our customers loved the sleeves due to keeping their drinks cold in extremely hot weather – so I believe it’s a win for everyone!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cJNg_0gVtZijw00
Sleeves for Support

McDonald’s restaurants also raise funds for RMHC through the following initiatives:

  • Round-Up for RMHC, which allows patrons to round their order up to the nearest dollar;
  • Penny Per Happy Meal initiative, in which a portion of every Happy Meal sold benefits the charity;
  • RMHC Donation Boxes, into which customers can drop their spare change.
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

“We really appreciate the love our community shows us through participating in the Sleeves for Support program put on by our local McDonald’s restaurants,” said Susan Adams, President & CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Oklahoma City. “Our local McDonald’s owners and operators are always helping us fulfill our mission of providing a ‘home-away-from-home’ for families with critically ill children receiving medical treatment, and we cannot thank them enough.”

Visit any of your local McDonald’s restaurants to participate in the Sleeves for Support program. You can also purchase a large soft drink for $1 to fit perfectly in your sleeve.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Organization collecting hygiene items for ‘Fresh Start’ drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local ministry team is working to provide necessary supplies to Oklahoma City’s homeless and low-income population. The Education and Employment Ministry began collecting hygiene products for its annual Hygiene Drive on July 1. Through Sept. 1, community members can donate shampoo, deodorant, toiletries,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kristen Walters

Popular Oklahoma barbecue restaurant set to close at end of July

A popular barbecue restaurant in Oklahoma will be closing its doors at the end of July after nine years despite being a favorite spot for locals. Backdoor Barbecue, a beloved Oklahoma City institution, is closing its doors at the end of July. On the 31st, the popular barbecue restaurant will be serving its last meals to the Oklahoma City community.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Oklahoma City, OK
Food & Drinks
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Society
KOCO

Oklahoma nonprofit group opens tiny homes to help vulnerable youth

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma nonprofit organization is opening tiny homes to help vulnerable youth beat the odds. Twenty tiny homes are opening soon to help children and teenagers who need a place to start their adult lives. From those aging out of foster care to young people without a stable home environment, a local nonprofit organization named PIVOT is working to help them beat the odds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Coca Cola#Mcdonald#Cherokee Nation#Owner Operator#Rmhc
KFOR

Oklahoma City seniors scramble to find new home as community closes

A misspelled name has been corrected from the previous version. OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Retirees at the Fountains of Canterbury in Oklahoma City were in shock Tuesday after the property’s management company announced it will be shutting the doors to its sprawling property later this year. A statement from Watermark Retirement Communities, the management company […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
KOCO

Fire causes popular Norman restaurant to close temporarily

NORMAN, Okla. — A popular restaurant along Interstate 35 in Norman is temporarily closed after a small fire on the building's roof early Wednesday morning. Ted's Café Escondido officials said in a news release that an equipment fire started Wednesday morning. The restaurant was already closed, and officials said the Norman Fire Department quickly contained the flames.
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

45th Infantry Museum Asking For More Volunteers

The 45th Infantry Museum in OKC is full of artifacts that help Oklahomans learn about and appreciate those who have served our nation, but the museum needs more volunteers. The museum honors not just the service of the 45th infantry, but that of all Oklahomans. Based in Oklahoma City and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Photos: Adoptable animals from OKC Animal Welfare

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare needs your help!. The shelter is currently overwhelmed with the number of animals in its care. Organizers say they are searching for loving families that want to add a four-legged friend to their home. Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Belle Isle Library to host dusk unveiling of sculpture

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A recently renovated library is preparing for a unique unveiling. Belle Isle Library is hosting a dusk unveiling of the newly installed Nourish sculpture on Thursday. The sculpture is almost 8 feet tall and 6.5 feet wide and features powder-coated aluminum and colorful art glass.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy