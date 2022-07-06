Justice Department sues Arizona for requiring proof of citizenship to vote in presidential elections
By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
2 days ago
(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department has filed suit against Arizona challenging its recently enacted voting law that requires proof of citizenship in order to vote in presidential elections. The lawsuit contends that certain restrictions in Arizona’s House Bill 2492 directly violate Section 6 of the National Voter Registration...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican state senators outvoted impassioned Democratic opposition late Thursday to advance a proposal to add language to the Pennsylvania Constitution stating explicitly that the document does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions. The chamber’s Rules Committee teed up the...
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division announced Tuesday that it has sued Arizona over a law signed by the state’s Republican governor in March that requires people registering to vote prove their citizenship to participate in a presidential election or to vote by mail in any federal election.
SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sandwiched between supporters holding “BANS OFF OUR BODIES” signs and TV cameras on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto portrayed her reelection campaign as a defining moment in a decades-long fight for reproductive freedom, even in pro-abortion rights Nevada. “I cannot stress this enough. This seat is the pathway to protecting our rights in this country,” she said at a home in the city of Sparks, a Reno suburb. “To preventing a federal abortion ban.” Cortez Masto is one of several Democrats up for reelection who are pushing reproductive rights to the center of their campaign in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Her race against Republican Adam Laxalt is expected to be among the most competitive in the country, one of a handful that could determine whether Democrats maintain control of the Senate. As she courts moderate voters, Cortez Masto’s campaign has noted longstanding support for abortion rights in Nevada. She has repeatedly referenced a 1990 statewide vote that codified abortion protections in Nevada’s state constitution, with nearly two-thirds voting in support.
Video-sharing sensation TikTok is being sued in California after children died while taking part in a "Blackout Challenge" that makes a sport of choking oneself until passing out. TikTok has featured and promoted an array of challenges in which users film themselves taking part in themed acts that are sometimes dangerous.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday sued the state of Arizona to block a state law that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship for some federal elections. Due to take effect in January, the law violates the National Voter Registration Act by requiring proof of citizenship to...
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to fast-track an appeal from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich after a judge sided with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over election rules. The decision means there is unlikely to be time before the general election for court...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to take up an elections case brought by North Carolina Republicans that could diminish the power of state courts to order changes to rules for federal elections and the redrawing of congressional districts approved by state lawmakers. The dispute involves the...
Welcome to the Thursday, July 7, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. California, Oregon certify four measures for this year’s statewide ballot. Five candidates seek Republican nomination for United States Senate in Arizona. Sign-up today: Ballotpedia Expedition on judicial deference begins...
Last month, DACA turned ten years. Despite its vintage, the Supreme Court has never passed on the legality of the policy. Indeed, DHS v. Regents ducked the issue altogether, finding that the Trump Administration failed to justify the DACA rescission. (That precedent seemed to have expired with Biden v. Texas.) In Regents, I filed an amicus brief on behalf of the Cato Institute. We argued that DACA would trigger the major question doctrine.
The New York Supreme Court ruled on Monday that non-citizens do not have the right to vote in local elections, striking down a new law passed last year allowing legal permanent residents who have lived in the city for at least 30 days to vote. State Supreme Court Justice Ralph...
While the House select committee carefully lays out a timeline of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and the events that led to it, false claims of a stolen election are still spreading. Now, a new strategy has emerged. Instead of trickling down from former President Donald...
(The Center Square) – U.S. judges declaring an invasion at the southern border hasn't occurred before until this week, Ken Cuccinelli, former U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director and deputy secretary of Department of Homeland Security, said. On Tuesday, four county judges in Texas declared an invasion citing Article...
Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., leaves the House Republican Conference caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko is under scrutiny for a statement made to the House in which she said she would...
Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney would face a mammoth task to win the GOP nomination over Donald Trump, should they both choose to run in 2024, according to polls and betting odds. In a recent interview with ABC, Cheney acknowledged there is a possibility that she may run for president in...
Brittney Griner is still not allowed to return to the United States. A court in Russia has reportedly extended the detention for Griner which means she has to remain in jail until at least Jul. 2. Griner has been in jail for over 100 days after there was an incident...
Comments / 0