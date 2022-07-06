ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Justice Department sues Arizona for requiring proof of citizenship to vote in presidential elections

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department has filed suit against Arizona challenging its recently enacted voting law that requires proof of citizenship in order to vote in presidential elections. The lawsuit contends that certain restrictions in Arizona’s House Bill 2492 directly violate Section 6 of the National Voter Registration...

www.myclallamcounty.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

U.S. sues Arizona over proof of citizenship voting law

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division announced Tuesday that it has sued Arizona over a law signed by the state’s Republican governor in March that requires people registering to vote prove their citizenship to participate in a presidential election or to vote by mail in any federal election.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada senator focuses on abortion in critical November race

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sandwiched between supporters holding “BANS OFF OUR BODIES” signs and TV cameras on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto portrayed her reelection campaign as a defining moment in a decades-long fight for reproductive freedom, even in pro-abortion rights Nevada. “I cannot stress this enough. This seat is the pathway to protecting our rights in this country,” she said at a home in the city of Sparks, a Reno suburb. “To preventing a federal abortion ban.” Cortez Masto is one of several Democrats up for reelection who are pushing reproductive rights to the center of their campaign in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Her race against Republican Adam Laxalt is expected to be among the most competitive in the country, one of a handful that could determine whether Democrats maintain control of the Senate. As she courts moderate voters, Cortez Masto’s campaign has noted longstanding support for abortion rights in Nevada. She has repeatedly referenced a 1990 statewide vote that codified abortion protections in Nevada’s state constitution, with nearly two-thirds voting in support.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
AFP

TikTok sued in US after girls die in 'Blackout Challenge'

Video-sharing sensation TikTok is being sued in California after children died while taking part in a "Blackout Challenge" that makes a sport of choking oneself until passing out. TikTok has featured and promoted an array of challenges in which users film themselves taking part in themed acts that are sometimes dangerous.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Justice Dept Sues Arizona Over Restrictive Voting Requirements

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday sued the state of Arizona to block a state law that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship for some federal elections. Due to take effect in January, the law violates the National Voter Registration Act by requiring proof of citizenship to...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Court won't fast-track Arizona AG's election fight appeal

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to fast-track an appeal from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich after a judge sided with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over election rules. The decision means there is unlikely to be time before the general election for court...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
Reason.com

The Legality of DACA After West Virginia v. EPA

Last month, DACA turned ten years. Despite its vintage, the Supreme Court has never passed on the legality of the policy. Indeed, DHS v. Regents ducked the issue altogether, finding that the Trump Administration failed to justify the DACA rescission. (That precedent seemed to have expired with Biden v. Texas.) In Regents, I filed an amicus brief on behalf of the Cato Institute. We argued that DACA would trigger the major question doctrine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Elections#Election State#The Justice Department#The Supreme Court#Republicans#Senate#House Of Representatives
americanmilitarynews.com

NY law allowing non-citizens to vote gets struck down in court

The New York Supreme Court ruled on Monday that non-citizens do not have the right to vote in local elections, striking down a new law passed last year allowing legal permanent residents who have lived in the city for at least 30 days to vote. State Supreme Court Justice Ralph...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecentersquare.com

Cuccinelli: No judge has ever declared invasion before in U.S. history

(The Center Square) – U.S. judges declaring an invasion at the southern border hasn't occurred before until this week, Ken Cuccinelli, former U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director and deputy secretary of Department of Homeland Security, said. On Tuesday, four county judges in Texas declared an invasion citing Article...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy