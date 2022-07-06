ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sweden and Finland closer to joining NATO as member nations sign accession protocols

By Paul Best
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweden and Finland inched closer to joining NATO on Tuesday as ambassadors for all 30 member nations signed accession protocols for the two Nordic states to join the alliance. "This is truly an historic moment. For Finland, for Sweden, for NATO, and for our shared security," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg...

Fox News

Fox News

