San Miguel, CA

Fire in San Miguel leaves more than 10 people looking for a new home

By Dusty Baker
 2 days ago
A fire Monday night in San Miguel has left more than 10 people looking for a new place to live.

Reports of the fire came in after 9 p.m. on the 4th of July.

“We got a report of a fire in a mobile home park area,” said San Miguel Community Service District Fire Chief Rob Roberson. “The fire was started in accumulation — a trash receptacle adjacent to a structure.”

The fire took place off 12th Street in a San Miguel neighborhood.

The fire led to significant damage of a home with the fire entering the attic.

“The fire did spread to the structure, into two structures — one minor damage and one had significant damage because it entered the attic,” Chief Roberson said.

Fire investigators say the homeowners had been contacted in the past about the condition of the property.

“Right now, we're investigating the cause of fire,” Roberson said. “That site had previously contact with the fire department. We let them know that they had a violation with accumulation of combustible trash.”

The fire took 15 minutes to suppress completely.

“It took about an hour once it got into the attic of the one structure that required extensive overhaul,” Roberson said.

The displaced family was taken in by a local church and their housing placement is being overseen by the Red Cross.

Camp Roberts and CAL FIRE SLO were also on scene to help put out the fire.

