Gradually warmer throughout the week

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnshore winds will have less of an impact...

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening storms possible

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds.  The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.   
Daily Mail

Things are hotting up! Summer is FINALLY arriving as temperatures will rise every day for next week until we hit 86F

Britons are set to enjoy a prolonged run of summer sunshine and warm weather with temperatures increasing every day up to the weekend - when highs of 30C (86F) are expected. The mercury will rise gradually throughout this week with maximums forecast in southern England of 22C (72F) today, 24C (75F) tomorrow, 25C (77F) on Thursday and 27C (81F) on Friday.
natureworldnews.com

July Weather Forecast: High Temperatures Reaching 90 Degrees in the West

The Lower 48 will experience high temperatures as per the July forecast temperatures, with the western regions of the US possibly reaching 90 degrees. According to the most recent weather forecast from The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2, much of the West may be a little hotter than previously predicted, and the East maybe have a slightly milder temperature.
Fox News

Plains, East Coast will see severe storms

Widespread showers and thunderstorms — some of which could turn severe on Tuesday and Wednesday — will stretch across the northern Plains to the East Coast. Hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible, while heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding in some areas. The summer heat...
wfit.org

Florida could be in for its seventh consecutive above-normal hurricane season

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center is forecasting the seventh above-normal Atlantic hurricane season in a row. “We will be extending the record period,” Matthew Rosencrans, NOAA’s lead for the seasonal hurricane outlook said. Rosencrans discussed the NOAA 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook in detail during a monthly Southeast climate meeting co-sponsored by several climate science partner organizations. “Not anywhere in the past have we had six consecutive seasons above normal,” Rosencrans said.
The Independent

Three storm systems active in Atlantic with stronger tropical depression likely this week

Three storm systems are active in the Atlantic Ocean with one tropical wave likely to strengthen into a depression in the coming days.The storm could reach the Windward Islands in the West Indies or move across the southern Caribbean Sea, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida reported on Monday.By Tuesday, localized heavy rains are possible over the Windward Islands and along the northeastern coast of Venezuela.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is sending one of its specially-equipped “hurricane hunter” aircrafts to investigate the weather system on Monday. Two other storm systems are being monitored in...
natureworldnews.com

Storm System Threatens Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Ohio Valley with Rain Showers and Thunderstorms

Severe weather with torrential rain and thunderstorms is threatening to inundate multiple regions across the United States this week following the Independence Day weekend. This is according to a new AccuWeather forecast, which suggested that showers and storms could affect the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and Ohio Valley regions with showers and storms.
natureworldnews.com

Extreme Weather Watch: Tropical Storm Colin Develops in the Southeast

During the early morning hours of Saturday, the National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for parts of the South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines after a rapidly developing low-pressure system along the Southeast coast of the United States strengthened into Tropical Storm Colin. This will be the third named...
The Independent

NOAA tracking three tropical waves in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently tracking three “tropical waves” — bands of west-moving low pressure — in the Atlantic Ocean.Two of the bands are in the Caribbean, while one is further out by Africa.Tropical waves are wide stretches of low pressure over the ocean that move from east to west, and can occasionally form tropical cyclones, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says.Areas of low pressure can also bring rain.Currently, no new tropical cyclones are expected over the next five days, according to the NHC.There have already been three named storms in the Atlantic this hurricane...
