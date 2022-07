MIAMI - Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres says he's proud of new data from the state Department of Education showing significant improvements in the grades of Miami-Dade Public Schools.His sentiments are echoed by Vickie Cartwright, the Superintendent of Broward Public Schools, where the new results also show improvements.The new data is good news coming out of the Pandemic when there were concerns about learning loss and performance by students.Among highlights, 99.5% of Miami-Dade schools earned an A, B or C school grade and 77% of schools earned A or B grades compared with 58% statewide. The percentage of A schools...

