ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tom Cruise Celebrates 60th Birthday With Serena Williams In London

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLPew_0gVtVdtn00
Image Credit: FLORENT GOODEN/DPPI/Shutterstock

Tom Cruise continued making memorable moments for his big 60th birthday this year. The actor started the week off strong when he attended a fancy dinner with a group of people, including Serena Williams, 40, and Natalie Portman, 41, at Novikov restaurant in London, England on July 4. He was photographed engaged in conversation with the tennis player and others as they enjoyed their delicious food, which reportedly included a birthday cake for him.

Tom wore a light blue polo shirt, jeans, and black boots during the outing and looked as happy as could be as he flashed smiles to people outside the dining establishment. Serena, who was also joined by her husband Alexis Ohanian, wore a pink sleeveless mini dress and black tights. Natalie wore an off-the-shoulder dark blue mini dress with white polka dots and was filmed signing autographs for fans after leaving the dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CaOE8_0gVtVdtn00
Tom Cruise at the British Grand Prix over the weekend. (FLORENT GOODEN/DPPI/Shutterstock)

Tom’s latest outing with his celebrity pals comes just three days after he was seen attending Adele‘s concert in London with his agent, Maha Dakhil. He was also spotted enjoying the British Grand Prix on his actual birthday, July 3. It was at the Silverstone Circuit in Northhamptonshire, England and he mingled in a crowd while chatting and smiling.

It was great to see Tom having many fun times as he welcomed in his 6th decade of life. The Top Gun: Maverick star reportedly went trough a recent breakup with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, but he seems to be getting along well as his latest public appearances have been some of the most frequent in a while. When he’s not taking advantage of some time off, Tom is hard at work in his acting career, so it’s no surprise his public outings are pretty rare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ulMf_0gVtVdtn00
Serena Williams joined Tom Cruise for dinner on July 4. (Scott Garfitt/AP/Shutterstock)

Earlier this year, Tom celebrated the opening of Top Gun: Maverick, which is a sequel to his 1986 film, Top Gun, at various premieres. He reprises his role of U.S. Navy pilot, LT Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, in the film series and has been getting rave reviews. His next acting roles will be in the upcoming films, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two.

Comments / 2

Related
IndieWire

Simon Pegg Gets ‘the Willies’ from Watching Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunts

Click here to read the full article. Tom Cruise is on everyone’s mind these days. The massive success of “Top Gun: Maverick” and that jaw-dropping trailer for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” have brought the actor’s love of blockbuster cinema and practical stunts back into the center of film discourse. And it isn’t just fans who are left in awe of the actor’s constant disregard for his own safety. Even Hollywood professionals find themselves wowed by what he consistently accomplishes. In a new interview with Soho House, Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible” co-star Simon Pegg was asked to compare Cruise’s Ethan Hunt...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Adele Glows In Black Sparkly Gown For 2nd London Show Where She Fired Cash & T-Shirts At Fans

Adele was on fire at the second night of her show at London’s Hyde Park on Saturday, July 2. Marking her second public concert in five years, the “Easy On Me” singer stunned in a sparkling black gown while she dazzled the crowd with her dulcet tones and a fun giveaway. During the performance, Adele shot cash prizes and t-shirts into the adoring audience while she stood on stage with an air cannon.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Adele
Us Weekly

Lucky in Love! Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III’s Relationship Timeline

Feeling the love! Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III’s relationship timeline proves their romance has heated up quickly.  Wooten may not have the same level of fame as the Dawson’s Creek actress, but he’s extremely successful in the music industry. The Grammy-nominee, who works as a musician, composer, producer and instrumentalist, has collaborated with […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Bling Empire’s Leah Qin Believes We Don’t Know All The ‘Reasons’ Why Cherie & Jessey Quit

Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee shocked Netflix’s Bling Empire fans when they abruptly quit the series to focus on their family after secretly getting married. Now, new cast member Leah Qin, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she feels “there are some reasons that we don’t know behind why Cherie and Jesse quit the show.” The luxury real estate developer dropped a major bombshell during the series’ second season premiere when she let it slip that Jessey already had a wife and two daughters when he first met Cherie. The news stunned everyone on the cast, including those closest to the couple.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

‘Stranger Things’ Creators Respond To Millie Bobby Brown’s Demand That More Characters Die In S5: Watch

The Duffer Brothers, who created Stranger Things, have responded to Millie Bobby Brown‘s criticism of the show and her demand that they start killing characters. Back in May, Millie, 18, expressed her grief with the plot of Stranger Things and its ever-growing cast. “You need to start killing people off,” she told The Wrap. “The Duffer Brothers are sensitive sallies who don’t want to kill anybody off. We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Kill me off! They tried killing David off and they brought him back!” Millie shared her idea after she recalled the cast attempting to fit into one photo at the Stranger Things Season 4 premiere and ultimately failing.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#British#The Silverstone Circuit
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

3 Reasons Why Eddie Munson’s Death Was Unnecessarily Tragic in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

Fans’ hearts were broken by the finale of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 when it came to Eddie’s ending storyline. and death. The metalhead met his tragic demise in the Upside Down after losing a fight against the Demobats trying to save Dustin and buy some time. By all accounts, Eddie died an unsung hero, but it is also one of the reasons why fans are so upset about the sequence of events. Here are three hard-hitting reasons why Eddie’s death did not bode well with fans.
TV SERIES
bravotv.com

Ashley Darby’s Son Dean Had the Sweetest 3rd Birthday Celebration

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member’s older son received fun gifts and a delicious “breakfast treat” in honor of his special day. When Ashley Darby’s older son, Dean, turned 3 on July 7, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member made sure his day was special from the moment he woke up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Looks Fit & Well Back At Work In 1st Solo Photos Since Health Scare

Travis Barker is on the mend, thank goodness! The Blink-182 drummer was spotted outside a recording studio in LA, solo for the first time since his hospitalization for life-threatening pancreatitis, on July 6th. The 46-year-old appeared to be in great spirits and great health as he wore a white tank top that showed off his sleeves of tattoos, black sunglasses, a thick chain necklace and black jeans. Travis appeared to be taking a phone call in the pics that captured him leaving the recording studio, more than a week after he was rushed to the hospital on June 28th.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Just Made Tie Dye Cool Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber is always giving us fashion inspiration, especially during this season. Her effortless looks keep us trendy, while still staying casual and cool in the summer heat. You can easily recreate Beiber’s carefree aesthetic this summer in this oversized tie-dye t-shirt and these seamless bike shorts from Amazon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Xavier Prather: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Big Brother’ Winner On ‘The Challenge USA’

Less than a year after winning Big Brother 23, Xavier Prather is back on reality television. The 28-year-old is competing on The Challenge: USA, which premieres July 6 on CBS. Xavier is facing off against fellow Big Brother alums (including a few of his past alliance members) and stars of Survivor, Love Island, and The Amazing Race in this epic new show. The 28 contestants will be broken up into pairs and the winning duo will take home a grand prize. The winners of The Challenge: USA will also get to compete against winners of international versions of the show in the The Challenge: Global Championship.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

‘One Tree Hill’ Stars Share Their Support For Bevin Prince After Her Husband’s Tragic Death

One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince, 39, is in mourning over the sudden death of her husband William Friend, 33, who was killed on Sunday, July 3, after his boat was struck by lightning off the coast of Wilmington, North Carolina. As condolences continue to pour in for Bevin, who was married to William since 2016, Bevin’s longtime friends and former co-stars Sophia Bush, 39, Hilarie Burton, 40, Danneel Ackles, 43, and Kate Voegele, 35, have taken to social media to share their support.
WILMINGTON, NC
411mania.com

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Director Shares Stunt Pic For Tom Cruise’s Birthday

Tom Cruise is known for doing his own wild stunts on action films, and a new pic from Christopher McQuarrie for Cruise’s birthday shows one of his wilder ones on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. McQuarrie posted the photo to Twitter to celebrate Cruise’s 60th birthday and as you can see below, it features the movie star hanging off of the wing of a biplane as it is nearly upside down.
MOVIES
Polygon

Netflix’s faux Whitney Houston movie Beauty should have gone for broke

Netflix’s movie Beauty isn’t a Whitney Houston biopic — at least, not officially. The Chi creator Lena Waithe changed all the familiar names in Houston’s life to allegorical signifiers for this story about a young, Black, queer Gospel singer waiting on her ascension to stardom. The word “queer” is particularly important here, and it’s probably the primary reason this film follows the chronological events of Houston’s early life but doesn’t have her family’s backing or include her songs.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Boy Meets World’ Cast On ‘Unpacking’ The ‘Good & The Bad’ Of The Beloved Show

Pod Meets World is the podcast we didn’t know we needed. Boy Meets World alums Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong are reuniting to reminisce over all 158 episodes of Boy Meets World, which ran for 7 seasons from 1993 to 2000. The show has been off the air for over 20 years, and the trio opened up in our EXCLUSIVE interview about why now was the right time to look back at the show in a closer way.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Mission: Impossible’ Director Posts Ridiculous Tom Cruise Aerial Stunt Photo in Honor of His Birthday

Nearly four decades ago, veteran actor Tom Cruise became a Hollywood staple. The premiere of Top Gun in 1986 launched what has now become a nearly 40-year-long career for the film star. He additionally boasts more than 50 movie credits to his name to date. This Fourth of July weekend, however, is a special one for the longtime actor. As you see in the post below, the TG star continues to reach new heights after putting out his billion-dollar success Top Gun: Maverick in May. Taking to Twitter, Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie wished the now-60-year-old star a happy birthday. In his post, he shared a photo of Tom Cruise performing a ridiculous aerial stunt. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lindsay Lohan Is Glowing In 1st Pic Since Wedding: See Makeup-Free Photo

Lindsay Lohan admits she’s having “fun in the sun” while in Bodrum, Turkey, just days after tying the knot with financier Bader Shammas. The 36-year-old actress made the admission when she shared a new gallery of photos from Turkey on her Instagram account on Thursday, July 7. And one picture in particular showed Lindsay bare-faced and looking beautiful! These, of course, are the first photos Lindsay has shared since announcing her marriage to Bader, 32, and she appears to be loving married life.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
19K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy