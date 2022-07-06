ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Mississippi teen dives into river to save 3 girls, officer after car plunges off boat launch

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3MzC_0gVtVQNE00

MOSS POINT, Miss. — A Mississippi teenager is being heralded a hero after springing into action when a vehicle plunged off a boat ramp and into the Pascagoula River during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Sixteen-year-old Corion Evans, of Pascagoula, not only rescued the three teenage girls in the car but also helped a responding Moss Point Police Department officer get to safety after he began struggling in the water, Magnolia State Live reported.

Evans told WLOX-TV that he was hanging out with friends near the Interstate 10 overpass of the Pascagoula River when he saw the girls drive straight down the boat ramp and into the river.

“Like, only a little bit of the car was still above the water,” Evans told the TV station.

Authorities confirmed to WLOX that the vehicle traveled about 20 feet away from shore before sinking.

One of Evans’ friends, Karon “KJ” Bradley, also jumped in and helped get the girls on top of their vehicle.

“I was just like, ‘I can’t let none of these folks die. They need to get out the water.’ So, I just started getting them,” Evans told WLOX, adding, “I wasn’t even thinking about nothing else.”

Meanwhile, Moss Point police officer Gary Mercer responded to the scene and swam out to help.

“I turned around. I see the police officer. He’s drowning,” Evans told the TV station. “He’s going underwater, drowning, saying, ‘Help!’ So, I went over there.”

Evans then helped all four victims to shore.

“The police department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by risking his own safety to help people in danger. If Mr. Evans had not assisted, it could have possibly turned out tragically instead of all occupants rescued safely,” Moss Point Chief of Police Brandon Ashley said in a prepared statement provided to WLOX.

All four victims are recovering after bing treated at an area hospital following the close call.

Ashley confirmed to the TV station that Mercer is expected to return to duty later this week.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Teen bitten by alligator in Stone County creek

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 15-year-old from Richton was recently bitten by an alligator in a Stone County creek. The Hattiesburg American reported the incident happened at a recreational spot on Red Creek on June 13. Ricky Flynt, Alligator Program coordinator for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), a four-foot alligator […]
STONE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
City
Magnolia, MS
Pascagoula, MS
Accidents
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Moss Point, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pascagoula, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Moss Point, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: After reportedly stealing gold chain worth $10,000, Mississippi man arrested 5 months later for stealing chain worth $1,500

A Mississippi man faces felony shoplifting charges after he reportedly stole a gold chain worth more than $1,500. Tupelo Police report that Landon Gage Freeman, 21, of Knight Drive, Saltillo, was charged with felony shoplifting after an employee of a Tupelo department store noticed a white male attempting to shoplift the gold chain.
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for missing Mississippi teen

Police are looking for a Mississippi teen from Warren County who is missing and may be traveling with a male from a neighboring county. The Vicksburg Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Namyah Pugh, age 18, is missing. Pugh was last seen after midnight on Thursday. According to VPD, she...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
mypanhandle.com

Mississippi man accused in crash appears before judge

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mississippi man appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday after being arrested in connection to a serious car crash. Panama City Beach Police said 33-year-old Harold Franklin Smith of Columbus, Miss. reportedly rear-ended a vehicle, causing all four passengers to be ejected and seriously injured.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Ashley
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police officer charged with DUI after crash

A Mississippi police officer was arrested and charged with DUI while driving his city-owned vehicle early Thursday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper responded to a vehicle accident near Highway 605 and Highway 67 on the Mississippi Gulf Coast shortly before 3 a.m. When troopers arrived at the scene they found...
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Mississippi#Accident#Kj
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Girl dies while tubing during holiday weekend in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl died while tubing on a Tennessee waterway during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, authorities said. The girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday evening when the boat's outward motor hit the tube and the girl, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release Monday.
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
WTVM

$16K reward offered for dog set on fire in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHBX) – Officials in Tennessee are working to find out who carried out a vicious attack on a dog – intentionally setting the animal on fire. A video showing people dousing the dog with water went viral on social media, garnering 2.4 million views so far.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Georgia man fleeing police jumps into pond containing alligators

SAVANNAH, Ga. — This was not a good plan of escape. A Georgia man ran away from deputies last week -- and straight into a pond inhabited by alligators, authorities said. Billy Sloan, 29, is charged with auto theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, four counts of trespass, drug possession and obstruction by fleeing, WSB-TV reported. He is also lucky to be alive, as he leaped into the pond and attracted the interest of a pair of alligators.
Magnolia State Live

Alabama murder suspect escapes, believed to be headed to Mississippi

UPDATE: She was captured Wednesday afternoon. More details here: https://www.alabamanow.com/2022/07/06/escaped-alabama-murder-suspect-captured-thanks-to-tipster/. An Alabama murder suspect escaped from a county jail Tuesday, slipping over a fence in a recreation area at approximately 2:18 a.m., Central Alabama Crimestoppers reported. Christina Lashay Thurman was being held at the Lowndes County Detention Facility awaiting trial...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Family, friends remember Gulfport shooting victim

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family and friends gathering Tuesday night to pay tribute to Kerry Young, Jr. with a vigil and balloon release. “Listen, I had just seen him,” said Young’s friend Anthony Gainer. “I had just walked down here to see him when I washed my clothes. My wife came and got me. You have to watch everything close to you. The gun will not solve anything. It won’t solve anything.”
GULFPORT, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
106K+
Followers
112K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy