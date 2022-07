After being canceled both physically and digitally in 2022, E3 seemed all but finished. Several months after this year’s cancellation was announced, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) stated that the event is far from dead, with plans to return with a physical show in the works for 2023. Now, we have confirmation on just how it plans to get back on its feet after the ESA announced a partnership with ReedPop, the company behind the PAX conventions.

