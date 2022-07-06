ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

MLB Rumors: ‘Several Executives' Predict Cubs Land Xander Bogaerts

By Tim Stebbins
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Several executives’ predict Cubs will sign Bogaerts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Xander Bogaerts grew up in Aruba watching Cubs games during the days of Aramis Ramirez, Derrek Lee and Kerry Wood. Could he follow in their All-Star footsteps and don the blue pinstripes? Some are already...

Yardbarker

White Sox activate OF Eloy Jimenez from IL

Prior to landing on the injured list, Jimenez had started the 2022 season 8-for-36 with one home run and seven RBIs. Jimenez got a late start to the 2021 campaign due to a torn pectoral tendon and recorded 10 home runs, 37 RBIs and a .249/.303/.437 slash line over 213 at-bats covering 55 games.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Chicago Cubs righty Kyle Hendricks put on IL with shoulder strain

MILWAUKEE -- Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a strained right shoulder after leaving his Tuesday night start early due to soreness in the shoulder. Hendricks had his shortest start of the season, lasting just three innings in the Cubs' 8-3 victory...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs: Contreras Sidelined, Norris Throws BP, Schwindel and Madrigal Stand In

All-star catcher Willson Contreras left Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers with hamstring tightness. The slugging backstop was out of Tuesday’s lineup, but is getting treatment today and hopefully can make a speedy return to the lineup. Contreras is easily making his case to be the starting catcher...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Analysis: Banchero's summer debut was a smashing success

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Here’s what happened in the first few seconds of this year’s NBA Summer League: Amid the squeaking of sneakers, and the noise generated by the people filling just about every lower-bowl seat in the arena, one voice could still be clearly heard. That voice belonged to Paolo Banchero. In the first moments of his first NBA game, Banchero was the loudest talker on defense for the Orlando Magic. And that was one of many, many good signs the 19-year-old out of Duke displayed during his opening night of professional basketball. The determination on whether the Magic made the right decision by taking Banchero with the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft won’t be made over the next few days in Las Vegas, or by what happens when the regular season starts in October, or if he wins Rookie of the Year. It’ll be made years from now, when there’s an actual body of work to judge.
ORLANDO, FL
The Detroit Free Press

Back in Chicago, Detroit Tigers' Javier Báez reflects on Cubs, pre-COVID contract talks

CHICAGO — Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez walked out of his hotel and onto the city streets Thursday morning. He was quickly spotted and had to turn around. There isn't a place where Báez, referred to as "Javy" and "El Mago" by his fans, is recognized more than in Chicago, the city where he spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the Cubs.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Dodgers host the Cubs on 3-game home win streak

Chicago Cubs (34-48, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (52-29, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Mark Leiter Jr. (2-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (10-0, 1.54 ERA, .82 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -281, Cubs +230; over/under is...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 7/7/2022

MLB odds series for our Cubs Dodgers prediction and pick. Mark Leiter Jr. gets the ball for the Cubs, while Tony Gonsolin takes the mound for the Dodgers. Mark Leiter Jr. has a 4.85 ERA. He has pitched only 29 2/3 innings this season, so it’s not as though he has built a substantial track record. Past performance should not be used as a measuring stick for evaluating him. Leiter’s first appearance of 2022 was a start against the Rockies on April 16. He soon got moved to the bullpen, where he carried out short-relief and long-relief assignments. He made only one appearance in the month of May. Only recently was he bumped back into the starting rotation. Interestingly enough, his last outing was the result of an injury to another Chicago starter. Leiter came into a game against the Red Sox last Saturday due to an injury suffered by starter Alec Mills. Leiter, thrown into the fire after Mills threw just seven pitches, threw 5 1/3 innings of emergency relief, limiting the powerful Boston lineup to just one run on three hits. That was the longest outing of Leiter’s season. In his previous 2022 appearances, he had not pitched longer than four innings. What does this mean for this game against the Dodgers? It’s impossible to know.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Derrek Lee
Kerry Wood
Xander Bogaerts
Yardbarker

Yankees Injury Update: 1B Anthony Rizzo dealing with back issue

Prior to the start of Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the New York Yankees scratched starting first basemen Anthony Rizzo from the lineup. Out of nowhere, Rizzo was dealing with a stiff lower back. Rizzo has dealt with back issues throughout his career, notably with the Chicago Cubs....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off

July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
