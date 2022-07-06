ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Former Fargo PD Chaplain dies unexpectedly

By Stacie Van Dyke
valleynewslive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pastor Calvin (Cal) Thompson unexpectedly passed away at his home in Moorhead on Saturday, July 2. Pastor Cal started serving as a chaplain with Fargo Police in February 2022. In a post on...

www.valleynewslive.com

