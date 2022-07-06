ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Gentry, Harrison, Nodaway, Worth by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atchison; Gentry; Harrison; Nodaway; Worth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Worth, northern Gentry, Atchison, northwestern Harrison and...

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Grand River near Sumner This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Grand River near Sumner Flood stage: 26.0 feet Latest stage: 17.8 feet at 8 PM Thursday Maximum Forecast Stage: 28.7 feet at 7 AM Saturday Jul 09 Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1am 1am 1am Grand River Sumner 26.0 17.8 Thu 8pm 20.8 27.1 23.5 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
Special Weather Statement issued for Andrew, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Andrew; Holt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Holt and northwestern Andrew Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1018 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fillmore, or 12 miles southeast of Mound City, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fillmore and Rosendale. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 64 and 74. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Flood Watch issued for Cass, Lancaster, Otoe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cass; Lancaster; Otoe FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Iowa and Nebraska, including the following counties, in Iowa, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby. In Nebraska, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton and Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms have developed and will continue through the early morning hours. Very heavy rainfall can be expected with 1 to 3 inches forecast. Isolated spots could receive more.
CASS COUNTY, NE

