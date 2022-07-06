Severe Weather Statement issued for Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 21:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Weston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Weston County through 945 PM MDT At 910 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southwest of Upton, or 32 miles northeast of Wright, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Weston County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

WESTON COUNTY, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO