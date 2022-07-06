Bucyrus area Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Executive Director
BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has named Averee Richardson the new Executive Director. With a background in journalism and marketing, Richardson comes to the Chamber from her most recent position as the communications associate for the Smart Electric Power Alliance, an education-based non-profit located in Washington,...
CRAWFORD/MARION COUNTIES—United Way of North Central Ohio is celebrating! Not only have they reached their Community Campaign goal, but they have exceeded it, closing out the annual campaign at 103% of goal. Thanks to the generosity of 1,219 individual donors and 148 workplace campaigns, UWNCO is prepared to continue funding Bold Goal programs in Crawford, Marion, and Wyandot counties through 2023. They will also be able to facilitate and fund new collaborative programs working to find solutions to regional challenges in housing, transportation, childcare, and more. Some funds will be held in reserve for emergency and small grant distribution throughout the funding cycle.
BUCYRUS—The City of Bucyrus has contracted with the Mark Haynes Construction Company to reconstruct the pathway around the top of the Outhwaite Reservoir. This project began on Wednesday, July 6, and is anticipated to be completed by Thursday, July 14, 2022. The pathway will be closed during the project...
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -Tiffin swore in its acting mayor on Tuesday. Tiffin city council president Bridget Boyle said she is happy to fulfill the position for up to 30 days. However, she will not be serving the remainder of former Mayor Aaron Montz’s term which ends Dec. 31, 2023.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the area’s largest health providers announced on Thursday they were laying off more than 600 employees in two departments. The layoffs will impact the I.T. and revenue departments, according to a media release. The Full Statement From OhioHealth:. “To continue to be a...
MOUNT VERNON — A former care facility in Centerburg could potentially become the site of a smaller-scale multi-family housing unit. Manzanita Properties One LLC donated the property adjacent to 80 Miller St. to the Knox County Land Bank in June. The 2.4-acre site was formerly home to Canterbury Villa nursing center.
ASHLAND — Downtown Ashland’s Pump House District could start looking more like a construction zone in the coming months. Ashland City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to a purchase agreement between the city and a developer who hopes to build apartments and other mixed-use structures in the area directly north of Main Street.
MANSFIELD — OhioHealth has announced that 637 jobs would be eliminated in Information Technology and Revenue Cycle Management over the next three to five months. The company made the announcement to employees on Thursday morning. Colin Yoder, director of media and public relations, could not specify how these layoffs...
WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ohio Sen. Vernon Sykes, an Akron Democrat, last month reimbursed Franklin County $52.72 for improperly taking the owner occupancy tax credit on Columbus property he and his wife, Barbara, own through a trust that their children will inherit. The Owner Occupancy Credit is a state program...
Jim D. Songer, 68, of Crestline, passed away Sunday July 3, 2022 from a hard fought battle with cancer at home surrounded by his family. He was born October 26, 1953 in Athens, Ohio to Herbert & Wyona (Moore) Songer. As a child Jim grew up on the family farm in Athens before they moved to Crawford County in 1968. He attended Buckeye Central High School and graduated from Pioneer Joint Vocational School. Jim was an electrician by trade, working for Conrail and then retiring from Swan Rubber. He was an active member of the Crawford County Conservation League. Jim loved fishing, working on computers and most importantly he loved spending as much time as he could with his dog Lucy and his three grandsons. He attended every sporting event of his grandsons that he could at Colonel Crawford High School. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Shawn) Spangler of Crestline; son, Travis Songer; three grandsons, Cameron, Evan and Caulen Spangler; siblings, Charlene (Keith) Berry of Bucyrus, Herb Songer of Galion, Cathy (Mark) Fike of Tiro, Lori (Tom) Songer of Bucyrus, Mendy (Bill) McNeely of Galion and Bob (Jan) Songer of Massachusetts; sister-in-law, Brenda Songer; brother-in-law, Dennis Ream and numerous special nieces and nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Carolyn Songer in 2020, brother, Richard Songer; sister, Marie Songer and sister-in-law, Arlene Songer. Calling hours will be held Friday July 22, 2022 from 3-5PM at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 9 Chambers Rd, Mansfield, Ohio 44906. Memorial expressions may be made to Avita Home Hospice, 1220 N Market St, Galion, OH 44833.
ASHLAND — A new Friendly Express gas station and travel center on U.S. 250 in Montgomery Township is currently under construction and plans to open in November, according to its owner. The new station, which will stand across from Grandpa's Cheesebarn and Fin Feather Fur Outfitters, plans to employ...
MANSFIELD—A promotion ceremony will be held Wednesday, July 13, at 1:00 PM, in the Mansfield City Council Chambers for the promotion of Lieutenant Randy W. Carver to the rank of Captain. Lieutenant Carver began his law enforcement career with the department on August 30, 2005, was promoted to Sergeant...
Fresh perch and live music highlight an event on Saturday, July 9 at the Wolcott Keeper’s House, 9999 E. Bayshore Rd., Marblehead, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The iconic Keeper’s House and Marblehead Lighthouse on the Marblehead Peninsula are celebrating the 200th anniversary of the popular lighthouse all summer long.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former members of a Columbus church are hoping current congregants will see the sign – a literal sign, that people who used to belong to Dwell Community Church put up along High Street in Clintonville, encouraging members to leave. This follows a series of NBC4 Investigates reports about the church, in […]
(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Dr. Kara Richardson is a third-generation Ohio physician. Her mother, Dr. Anita Somani, has practiced three decades as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Dublin. Her grandfather, Dr. Peter Somani, is a retired physician/researcher and past director of the Ohio Department of Health. Richardson is nearing the end of OB-GYN residency training in Toledo, […]
PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois has saddened the entire country. In Port Clinton, Ohio, residents were celebrating their own Fourth of July parade. And while many there felt pain for those in Highland Park, they said they felt safe in their community.
The highest rooftop bar in the Short North, doubling downs and plenty of sweet treats populate June’s list of restaurant openings. From tacos to southern food and over-the-top cookies, here’s what to add to your list of new spots to try in Central Ohio. Agave & Rye (Short...
Another popular Ohio restaurant has closed its doors after nearly four decades. It's always sad to see a local business close, especially one that has been around for as long as Marshall's Restaurant and Bar.
Arlene J. Wise, 81 of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday July 3, 2022 at ProMedica of Bucyrus. Arlene was born July 25, 1940 in Bucyrus to the late Thurman and Leota (Sites) Gobrecht . Arlene is survived by children Rebecca Irey of Bucyrus, Tamara (Bill) Donaldson of Bucyrus, Jeanette (Johnathon) Sawyer of Bucyrus, and Steve (Jennifer) Wise of Brokensword, 16 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, brother Robert (Kathy) Gobrecht of Bucyrus, sisters Sharon Vinson, Bucyrus, and Judy Short, of Bucyrus; She was preceded in death by son and daughter in law Larry Graves Jr. and wife Retha, granddaughter Jessica Graves, sister Marva Quaintance and husband Robert, brothers Marvin and Melvin, and brother in laws Paul Vinson and Mike Short.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OnlyInYourState and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and want to do some exploring around the great state of Ohio, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places.
Mackenzie Bart was Columbus residents’ favorite source of the latest weather updates. However, the Ohio weather anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Mackenzie Bart announced she is leaving 10TV in Columbus. WBNS-TV viewers who have followed her atmospheric rise in broadcast meteorology want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Columbus. Here’s what Mackenzie Bart said about leaving 10TV.
