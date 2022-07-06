ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How a Fourth of July parade turned into a massacre

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy 10:00 local time, hundreds of people had already gathered along the sunlit streets of Highland Park, a picturesque and affluent Chicago suburb, ready to celebrate Independence Day with marching bands, floats, and music. It was a chance to finally bring the community together for the cherished event after...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Llanelli woman jailed for taking 150 driving tests for others

A woman who took about 150 theory and practical tests for other drivers has been jailed for eight months. Inderjeet Kaur, 29, of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, admitted taking the tests between 2018 and 2020. Police said she was taking tests for people who had difficulty with English. Swansea Crown Court heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Highland Park shooting: Suspect charged with murder over 4 July attack

A man accused of opening fire on a Fourth of July parade near Chicago has been charged with seven counts of murder, officials say. The 21-year-old would be punished "for the killing spree he has unleashed against our community", Lake County State Attorney Eric Rinehart said. The attack in Highland...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Death toll from July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park rises to seven as victims named

The death toll from the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park has now risen to seven, with one of the wounded victims succumbing to their injuries one day on from the attack.Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The New York Times on Tuesday afternoon that a seventh victim had died.The victim’s age and identity have not been revealed.Meanwhile, the six previous victims were named as follows: Katherine Goldstein, 88; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78.The first six adults...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
North Chicago, IL
City
Madison, IL
BBC

World War Two remains in France may be missing dad, son told

Human remains found on a former World War Two battlefield in France may be those of a missing East Yorkshire soldier, his son has been told. Sherman tank driver David Blyth, 25, was posted as missing during the Battle of Normandy on 4 August 1944. Bone fragments, along with the...
MILITARY
BBC

Four guilty of murdering Anthony Sargeant in Birmingham

Four men have been convicted of the the murder of a much-loved father in a Birmingham drive-by shooting in 2018. Dad-of-eight Anthony Sargeant had been talking to a friend in the street when gunshots were fired at him from BMW and Mercedes cars in Rickman Drive at 21:40 BST on 25 August.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson: Inquest adjourned as coroner seeks family's views

An inquest into the death of murdered toddler Star Hobson has been adjourned to allow the child's family time to give their views on the case. Bradford senior coroner Martin Fleming told a brief hearing on Thursday that he had written to the family. The inquest was adjourned until 1...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Bbc News#American#Cbs
BBC

Greater Manchester Police special constable charged with rape

A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with rape. The force said Special Constable Daniel Carson had been charged "in connection with an incident that occurred in December 2019". It said the 25-year-old had been suspended from duty and misconduct proceedings would "recommence upon conclusion of criminal proceedings". The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Three Nottingham gang members jailed over 'tit-for-tat' shootings

Three men have been jailed for their involvement in shootings between two rival gangs in Nottingham. Nottinghamshire Police said a shooting at a car in Radford on 3 August 2018 was reciprocated with a revenge shooting weeks later. Richard Burnett, Traequarn Lambert and Rudy Burnett were sentenced following a trial...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Families mourn victims of parade rampage

The victims in the Highland Park parade shooting were parents and grandparents. Many were at the parade with their families. Witnesses say a father was killed while shielding his 2-year-old son from bullets. Adriana Diaz reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man's fingerprints 'match those of US fugitive Nicholas Rossi'

A court has heard fingerprints taken from a man claiming to be a mistaken victim of extradition proceedings show he is US fugitive Nicholas Rossi. The man appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday using the name Arthur Knight and denied threatening hospital staff two days earlier. The court heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
BBC
Complex

2 Police Officers Shot During Philadelphia July Fourth Fireworks Show

Two police officers were shot and injured during a July Fourth celebration in Philadelphia, NBC News reports. Both officers were taken to a local hospital and are in stable conditions. Video from the shooting shows thousands of people fleeing the scene, which unfolded in the city’s Fairmount Street-Art Museum area....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Highland Park shooting: Robert Crimo’s parents say they had ‘zero’ role in July 4 parade attack

A toddler was orphaned after his father shielded him from semi-automatic gunfire in the Independence Day parade shooting in Illinois. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC that Kevin McCarthy had laid across his two-year-old son Aiden to protect him from gunfire during Monday’s mass shooting.Ms Rotering said the image of Aiden, who also lost mother Irina, would “haunt” her for the rest of her life. On Wednesday, Robert Crimo was denied bail after he made his first court appearance on Wednesday on seven charges of first-degree murder.Prosecutors told the judge the 21-year-old made a “voluntary statement confessing to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Details emerge about the victims of the Highland Park shooting

A day of celebrations quickly turned into chaos as gunshots rang out during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY on the attendees and first responders – including some children – who jumped into action, as well as the victims who were fatally shot.July 5, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
TIME

What a 4-Year-Old Saw at the Highland Park Mass Shooting

At school on Friday, July 1, 4 1/2-year-old Liora drew four white crayon figures on black paper, smiling beneath a neon firework display. This was a picture of her family—Liora, her mother, her father, and her 2-year-old brother—at the Highland Park July 4th celebration and fireworks. The event would be canceled, the community shaken after a mass shooting at the morning parade left seven dead and dozens injured. In its place, an hours-long manhunt would spread terror through the Chicago suburb as residents sheltered in place and rumors about the suspect’s whereabouts raced across social media. When evening fell, instead of watching fireworks, Liora would be huddled in her parents’ room, asking about the “bad man that wants to shoot us” while her little brother kept repeating “scary part, run.”
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy