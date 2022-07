JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When it comes to trauma, you never know who is suffering. Before lighting up a firework, families who've been impacted by gun violence in Jacksonville want people to be courteous towards those who are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. While fireworks during the Fourth of July are meant to celebrate independence, for some families who lost loved ones to gun violence, it can be a reminder of a similar, deadly sound.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO