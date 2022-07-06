ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

It’s twins! Again! Newborn emperor tamarins welcomed at the Racine Zoo

By Paul Holley
 5 days ago

RACINE – The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., announces the arrival of another pair of emperor tamarins. The twin babies were born on June 21, nearly six months after their older siblings, Gabriella and Gianna were born on Dec. 22, 2021.

While this is a new record for the shortest interbirth interval at the Racine Zoo, it is not uncommon for emperor tamarins, as reported in a news release. The pregnancy and birth went smoothly and without issue for mother Amelie, also born at the Racine Zoo in 2017. The newborn twins mark the seventh and eighth offspring of Amelie and her mate, Pitino, in less than four years. They also make a total of 16 emperor tamarins that were born at the Racine Zoo.

As a partner of the Species Survival Plan for emperor tamarins, the Racine Zoo is part of cooperative efforts among zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to build sustainable, healthy populations of animals like these monkeys. Emperor tamarins, born in Racine, now live in zoos across the country, from Arizona to Texas to Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Emperor tamarins at the Racine Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1O99_0gVtNgGI00
The new twin tamarins were born on June 21, one day shy of six months from when their twin siblings were born (Dec. 22, 2021). – Credit: Racine Zoo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LtPfA_0gVtNgGI00
The new twins’ siblings, Gabriella and Gianna, were born on Dec. 22, 2021. – Credit: Racine Zoo

The tiny twins can now be seen riding around on mom and dad’s backs – and sometimes on the backs of their older sisters. The family of emperor tamarins can be seen in the Zoo’s Vanishing Kingdom exhibit daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.racinezoo.org

