A 54-year-old Lower Saucon Township man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a woman with a baseball bat and shoving her down a flight of steps on Saturday. According to court records, Larry Kabana, of the 2600 block of Banko Lane, was arrested after officers were dispatched to his home around 3 p.m. for a report of a woman who had been struck in the head with a baseball bat.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO