ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Fireworks spark fewer Bay Area fires over July 4 weekend

By Tom Vacar
KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORDELIA, Calif. - Traditional June gloom weather in the Bay Area that spilled over into July was a key factor in fireworks-related fires over the holiday weekend. Before noon Tuesday, a wildfire exploded on Cordelia's Nelson Hill, challenging firefighters who eventually contained the blaze. "It was quickly moving, wind...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Vegetation fire near Highway 101 in Marin prompts evacuations

MARIN, Calif. - A vegetation fire in Marin forced some residents to evacuate, the sheriff's office said. According to the Marin County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out near the on-ramp to Highway 101. "Door-to-door evacuations are taking place," the sheriff's office said in a tweet around 4:42 p.m. "Deputies...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Brush fire near Hwy 101 in Marin County prompts evacuations

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire Thursday afternoon, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Nixle alert. As of 4:55 p.m., fire in the area of the Highway 101 ramp from Marin City has prompted door-to-door evacuations. Authorities said they have evacuated all nearby residents who need to […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fireworks spark dozens of Bay Area fires

LAFEYETTE (KRON) – It was a busy Fourth of July night and fire departments continue to be busy this morning. People warned about the dangers of illegal fireworks continued to light them up, causing dozens of fires across the Bay Area. Firefighters in Contra Costa County reported fighting 30...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Dublin, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Illegal fireworks in Antioch injure woman's eye

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A small fire sparked by illegal fireworks threatened a home in Antioch. It was just one of dozens that Contra Costa County crews responded to over the weekend. Nei Trotter said she was injured in one of those fires. "The smell was really bad," she said. "The...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Power outage affects thousands in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A power outage affected more than 3,500 PG&E customers in Oakland on Wednesday night. Most of the impacted customers are near Lake Merritt. The outage began at 6:08 p.m. and was estimated to be restored by 8:45 p.m. PG&E said 3,542 customers were affected. To check the status of the outage, click HERE.
OAKLAND, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#East Bay#Cal Fire#Fire Department#Contra Costa Fire
KRON4 News

Lanes reopen on US-101 South in Marin

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – Only one lane is open on southbound US-101 in Marin County as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol told KRON4. Lanes 1-4 were closed due to a vehicle collision near the Seminary Drive exit in Mill Valley. As of 9:16 a.m. all lanes have reopened. This is a developing story. […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose mobile home fire sparked by bathroom fan

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a mobile home near in San Jose near the Santa Clara County fairgrounds and was likely sparked by an overheated bathroom electrical fan, firefighters said. Fire crews were called to the scene on Umbarger Road at 4:40 a.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KTVU FOX 2

Illegal fireworks spark multiple emergency calls

Emergency crews were busy responding to flare-ups all over the Bay Area caused by illegal fireworks. Oakland's hotline set up for residents to report illegal fireworks was full, and people were unable to leave tips.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC San Diego

Bullet Narrowly Misses Couple Driving on East Bay Freeway

A bullet nearly hit a couple driving on Interstate 580 in the East Bay last month, and the moment was all captured on their dashcam. The shooting occurred three weeks ago near Grand Avenue as Garrett Mason and Tina Do were traveling from Oakland to Pleasanton. The couple said they...
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

Fireworks cause fires in Contra Costa County

(KRON) — Fireworks are tradition on Independence Day, but they caused some trouble on Monday night. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, some of those fireworks ignited fires. The fire department said it responded to 11 fires in the hour after 9:00 p.m., at least three of which were started by fireworks. […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Boat Collision on San Francisco Bay

A deadly boat collision involving two pleasure craft was reported near Angel Island on the San Francisco Bay on June 30. The accident was reported by a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard when a 25-foot Center Console motor boat and sailboat crashed together, causing the pleasure craft to start spinning from the impact. The report of the collision was received by the Coast Guard around 2:09 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy