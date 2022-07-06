Rye FD Local 2029 Donates $4K to Soul Ryeders

Marion Josephine Paratore, age 93, of Merrick, NY passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022. Marion was born on December 22, 1928 in New York, NY to Mildred and Andrew DiDonato. After graduating from high school 2 years early, Marion went on to study business at CW Post College on Long Island and later worked for ESSO Oil Company in New York City. In 1951, Marion met her husband S. Robert (Bob) Paratore while he attended Hofstra University. They married on July 16, 1955 and raised 8 children in Merrick, NY where Marion lived for most of her life. Marion and Bob were devoted to each other and cherished their family above all else. They traveled the world together and were active members of their local parish. After Bob’s passing, Marion moved to Rye, NY and later to Lufkin, TX to be with her children.

MERRICK, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO