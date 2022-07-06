ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Rye FD Local 2029 Donates $4K to Soul Ryeders

By MyRye.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRye FD’s union Local 2029 donated $4,000 Soul Ryeders last week. The local Rye non-profit provides personalized resources,...

In Memory: Marion Josephine Paratore, Age 93

Marion Josephine Paratore, age 93, of Merrick, NY passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022. Marion was born on December 22, 1928 in New York, NY to Mildred and Andrew DiDonato. After graduating from high school 2 years early, Marion went on to study business at CW Post College on Long Island and later worked for ESSO Oil Company in New York City. In 1951, Marion met her husband S. Robert (Bob) Paratore while he attended Hofstra University. They married on July 16, 1955 and raised 8 children in Merrick, NY where Marion lived for most of her life. Marion and Bob were devoted to each other and cherished their family above all else. They traveled the world together and were active members of their local parish. After Bob’s passing, Marion moved to Rye, NY and later to Lufkin, TX to be with her children.
MERRICK, NY
HuntingtonNow

Whaling Museum to Host Sea Glass Festival Aug. 7

The Whaling Museum and Education Center plans to celebrate sea glass with a festival on Aug. 7. The museum is hosting various activities from 11am through 4pm to explore and celebrate the world of sea glass: ocean-tumbled, frosted glass gems found on beaches and collected by hobbyists. Visitors are encouraged...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
In Memory: Marie Cresko Martin, Age 85

Marie Cresko Martin, 85, mother of seven, long-time resident of the Rye area and former nurse at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Harrison, NY, died quietly of natural causes on June 30, 2022. Survivors include her devoted children, Mary Martin of Rye, NY; Sharon Borchert and husband John of Patterson,...
RYE, NY
House Digest

The Unexpected New Luxury Destination For NYC's Elite

The Hudson Valley has gotten a facelift with its recent deluxe developments, and people are noticing. The gorgeous New York state region is quickly becoming a hotspot for NYC's elite looking to get away for the weekend. It has seen the opening of several luxury hotels within the past few years, including Inness, an upscale hotel and member's club, The New York Post states. According to Inness, one night's stay at the hotel will cost you upwards of $730. Guests can purchase a year-long membership for $1,800. For an additional $4,200, guests are granted unlimited access to the club's golf course, which spans 220 acres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Restaurant In Ossining Announces Closure

A restaurant in Northern Westchester that was known for its tasty healthy food and civic work has closed its doors for good. The Good Choice Kitchen in Ossining, at 147 Main St., announced on Facebook it closed on Saturday, June 25. The eatery had opened five years ago. The owners...
OSSINING, NY
secretnyc.co

15 Best Diners In NYC For A Memorable And Classic Meal

Nothing says New York like the classic image of the 24-hour diner packed with people catching up on the day’s news over a cup of coffee. Alone or with friends, diners have always been an important part of the landscape of the city, and one that locals take much pride in. You more than likely already have a favorite place or two where you’re a regular yourself. However, nothing says New York like trying new things, and there’s always new diners to be found. Check out our picks for the freshest and best diners in NYC you’ve gotta check out!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York COVID update Thursday, July 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, July 7, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.89%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases is 7,526 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,255 an increase of 49. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 15 deaths reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

