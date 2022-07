The U.S. Army has reversed a policy it announced in June that allowed the high school diploma or GED requirement to be waived for some applicants hoping to enlist. Command officials told recruiters last week that those who had already been approved for the service without a diploma or GED certificate could still serve in the Army, along with those projected to enlist that day, but no one else, according to documents obtained by the Army Times.

MILITARY ・ 2 HOURS AGO