POTTSVILLE, Pa. — While he wasn't born in the coal region or even in Pennsylvania, Henry Clay, a Virginia-born politician, was influential in the 1800s. He was so cherished by the people of Pottsville for his support of anthracite coal that less than a month after his death in 1852, work began on a monument in his honor.

