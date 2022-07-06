ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park suspect had passed four background checks before incident

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The suspect charged with the deadly mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade had previously passed four background checks when purchasing firearms.

The Illinois State Police looked into the criminal background of Robert Crimo III and found that he had passed the background checks through the Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program, which includes the federal National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

It was found that Crimo had passed background checks on June 9, 2020, as well as on July 18 and 31 of that year. He also passed a background check on September 20, 2021.

Alleged Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

The only offense on his record was an ordinance violation in January 2016 for possession tobacco. ISP also has no mental health prohibitor reports submitted by healthcare facilities or personnel.

A Clear and Present Danger report was made by the High Park Police Department in September 2019 in response to threats directed at his family, but the report said that when police went to the home and asked Crimo if he felt like harming himself or others, he said no.

Additionally, his father claimed that knives in the incident were his and they were being stored in Crimo’s closet for safekeeping. The department returned the knives to the father later that afternoon based on that information.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
City
Highland Park, IL
