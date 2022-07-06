Truck carrying dairy products overturns on South Abilene loop

Editor’s note: The original story called the truck a ‘fuel truck.’ We have since corrected this information, as it was later revealed it was a large work truck hauling dairy products.

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A work truck carrying dairy products overturned in South Abilene Tuesday evening, causing a grass fire.

While details are still unknown, crews from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) was on scene, working to quickly extinguish the fire. This wreck took place near the 83/84 and loop 322 exchange around 8:30 Tuesday night.

It is believed, at this time, that there are no injuries involved in this wreck. This is a developing story. KTAB/KRBC will update this article as new information becomes available.

