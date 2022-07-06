Truck carrying dairy products overturns on South Abilene loop
Editor’s note: The original story called the truck a ‘fuel truck.’ We have since corrected this information, as it was later revealed it was a large work truck hauling dairy products.
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A work truck carrying dairy products overturned in South Abilene Tuesday evening, causing a grass fire.Sparkling Fallen Fire burns in Tye
While details are still unknown, crews from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) was on scene, working to quickly extinguish the fire. This wreck took place near the 83/84 and loop 322 exchange around 8:30 Tuesday night.
It is believed, at this time, that there are no injuries involved in this wreck. This is a developing story. KTAB/KRBC will update this article as new information becomes available.
