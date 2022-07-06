Free Summer Meals program returning for Capital Region kids

Have you ever wondered what the most charming town in New York State would be? If you take a trip to the Adirondacks, you'll find 3. MSN recently published a list of the “Most Charming Small Towns in New York State.” The list is full of incredible places, some of which are here in Central and Upstate New York. The Adirondacks got the honor of making the list 3 times.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $104 million has been awarded to create or preserve 864 affordable homes in 16 separate developments across New York. The governor's office says the funding will further local economic development initiatives, expand the housing supply in every region, fight homelessness with...
Last Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) released the results of an investigation of Valley Veterinary Associates, 647 State Highway 7, in Unadilla, NY which was accused of not paying employees for overtime at a "time-and-a-half" pay rate which they were due. It was discovered that the employer only paid the regular hourly wage during employee overtime working hours.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting Tuesday, New York-based child care providers can apply for grants to help compensate workers in an industry in need of qualified professionals. The grants will help existing child care providers, especially those in underserved areas, which are also referred to as “child care deserts.”
Over 185,000 pounds of bacon sold nationwide and in New York State are being recalled over "extraneous materials." The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., a Sioux Center, Iowa business, recalled about 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products. The bacon is being recalled because it may be contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically metal," according to the FSIS.
Fishing is not only a hobby, a sport and a fun, family activity, but fish can be a healthy addition to our diets. Fish contains omega-3 fatty acids, essential vitamins and minerals, and a good source of high quality protein. However, some waters are affected by human activity and contamination. The fish in these waters may have a higher level of contamination, such as mercury and other chemicals, resulting in increased contamination levels to those who consume these fish.
Cupcakes have been around forever, it seems. Well, almost. The very first mention of "a light cake baked into small cups" appeared in the first American cookbook, American Cookery by Amelia Simmons in 1796. Everybody loves a cupcake. From the very young who like to smash their first cupcake to...
A total of $13.3 million has been awarded to affordable housing developments in Schenectady and Corinth. The Riverview Apartments in Corinth was awarded $7.3 million and Elmer Gardens in Schenectady's Eastern Avenue neighborhood was awarded $6 million.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wanted: New York law enforcement officials for schools, parks and other state facilities. For this reason, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the application period is now open for New York State’s entry-level law enforcement civil service exam. State officials estimate 400 entry-level law enforcement positions statewide will be filled over the next year.
Delmar, NY(WRGB) — CBS 6 is investigating how some members of a local school board approached an opportunity to donate books to the district's libraries. During a school board meeting at the Bethlehem Central School District last month, one of the items covered on the agenda in recognition of pride month was the donation of books covering the LGBTQ+ community to all school libraries.
New York State has its first legal recreational marijuana crop growing in a field north of Albany. Homestead Farms and Ranch of Clifton Park is one of 203 applicants being awarded licenses for cultivating marijuana ahead of the legal sale of weed, which is expected by the end of the year.
SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schodack Police Department said a bear was spotted looking for food by many residents on Thursday morning. Police said black bears have been active in the area recently. Police said young male black bears are being pushed out of their mother’s care and forced...
What better way to satisfy your sweet tooth than by visiting any of these 12 great ice cream stands in Upstate New York and treating yourself to an epic sundae!. Sundaes come in all kinds of concoctions. What is your favorite (I am sure it is on this list)? As for me, I have two weaknesses when it comes to ice cream sundaes: hot fudge and peanuts! That is usually my go to when I order a sundae. Not a big fan of berries and cherries and stuff like that with my ice cream. But pour a bucket of hot fudge over a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and then sprinkle it with peanuts, and I am in "sundae heaven."
In last week’s extraordinary session, the Equality Amendment, which would be added to the state constitution, passed one of the hurdles that could eventually lead to voters having their say about it. The amendment would prohibit discrimination on a number of issues – including, race, religion, sexual orientation and...
Do you ever get the feeling someone is watching you while driving? On a portion of New York's Taconic State Parkway, a giant head is truly watching you drive by. The 19-foot hollow plaster head on a hillside is the art work of Roy Kanwit. Ron makes sculptures that are scattered all over the park. For an entrance fee, you can go see and interact with them. The outdoor museum is known as The Taconic Sculpture Park and it's open seasonally and by appointment at 518-392-5757.
We have a great summer of shows ahead, and fall keeps getting sweeter by the day. I think the best way to put it is this: it is a great year to be a Country fan in Upstate New York. We are simply getting spoiled this year with great shows in the Capital Region and throughout the Empire State this summer. And luck for us, that trend continues into the fall.
Here's a driving question you may have never thought of- Is it illegal to eat while driving your car or truck in New York State?. You might be cruising down the thruway, or maybe trying to finish a hamburger on the arterial in Utica. Did you ever stop to think if eating behind the wheel was illegal or not?
An Upstate New York restaurant has more than spirits for your glass. There's a ghost hanging out with the customers for a haunting dining experience. The owner of Telly's Inn in Cape Vincent, New York Fran Letizia, and his wife Jenny have always believed the restaurant was home to a ghost. "I’ve had multiple people see her and sense her," said Jenny.
New York State has officially updated driver's licenses and state IDs for the first time in 10 years. The fresh new look included enhanced security features. “At the DMV, we pride ourselves on providing secure identity documents to millions of New Yorkers and we introduce enhanced features every few years to stay at the cutting edge of emerging trends,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “We are confident in the security features on our current ID documents, however, the new security features on our redesigned documents will keep us one step ahead of potential counterfeiters.”
Questions are mounting about New York state's new rules restricting who can get a concealed carry permit and where firearms can be carried in New York as police wait for enforcement guidelines. New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act, signed hours after being introduced during an extraordinary session last week, prohibits...
