Palm Springs Aerial Tramway car makes its way up the cable on Mt San Jacinto. Photo from Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, Palm Springs CA. During the entire month of July, all U.S. military personnel with valid military identification—active, former and retired—receive complimentary admission to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway along with a special gift as part of “Military Days.”

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO