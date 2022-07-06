ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot temps keep local first responders busy

By Terry Craig
 2 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Local first responders are having to respond to a high volume of high related emergencies due to the high temperatures outside.

High heat indexes, dry conditions and wind gusts are the unfortunate elements that could start and spread a fire. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said that these conditions are very prevalent in the area at the moment.

“Sometimes when the wind is blowing fires can get out of control,” Berry explained. “It’s a good combination of getting fires started and going.”

Beyond just house fires, Berry said that firefighters are having to respond to multiple illegal burns and brush fires as well. The intense heat of a fire combined with high air temperatures puts immense pressure on the firefighters.

“When it’s this hot out and we’re inside fires, they’re getting worked and worked,” Berry said. “and that’s a real factor for our firefighters.”

Otter Creek Fire Department Assistant Chief Jarred Rankin said they’re also responding to a high number of heat related calls. He said that heat exhaustion is one of the most common calls.

“Heat related emergencies are kind of underestimated,” Rankin said. “But the reality is that heat related emergencies are the number one weather related cause of death.”

Rankin said that simply staying hydrated is the best way to avoid a heat related emergency. He also suggested that if you’re having to perform duties outside, to routinely take breaks or find shaded area.

WTWO/WAWV

Power outage expected for parts of Terre Haute Tuesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy is reporting that customers in Terre Haute along Wabash Avenue could experience a power outage Tuesday afternoon due to an emergency repair. According to Duke Energy Spokesman Rick Burger, a wooden cross arm needs to be replaced, which will result in power...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Firefighters Battle Hay Fire in Cannelburg

Fire crews were dispatched to a late afternoon hay fire yesterday in Cannelburg. The Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department reported the fire was possibly spreading towards a building at the time. Upon arrival, crews found around 8–10 round bales on fire and smoldering. Crews quickly contained the fire to those...
CANNELBURG, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘The sky is the limit’: Big plans for 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Over the last three years, 12 Points Revitalization has worked to beautify and revitalize the 12 Points area. The group’s mission originally started as a movement to remove trash, graffiti and clean the sidewalks in the area. But what started out a modest effort has turned into a full economic […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
