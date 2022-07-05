ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents of alleged July 4 parade shooter release statement, retain attorney

By Nexstar Media Wire, Andy Koval
 3 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. ( WGN ) — The parents of the alleged Highland Park July 4 parade shooter have retained the law office of R. Kelly’s defense attorney to represent them.

In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday evening, Steve Greenberg, who currently represents R. Kelly in his Chicago case , said the Crimo family has retained attorneys Tom Durkin and Josh Herman to represent their son.

Additionally, the parents have retained Steve Greenberg’s firm to represent them and released the following statement through him:

“We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the paradegoers, the community, and our own. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to everybody.”

Crimo III’s father, Robert Crimo, ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019.

In a press conference Tuesday evening, seven counts of first-degree murder charges were announced against Crimo III. More charges, like aggravated battery, are expected in the coming days.

Jamie Pugmire
2d ago

I am sorry, my son would be on his own in regards to legal counsel and own all the consequences for this heinous act. My son has been arrested for traffic warrants and I will say I have never been his first call, he knows the rules. He is lucky to have good friends, I am not a friend. lol

Elizabeth Silva
2d ago

Most parents raise their children with the best hope in the world, I don't think that they hoped for this MAN to be who he is now. They love him for who he is in their lives, not for what he's done. We're quick to judge and find fault but we are not walking through their path. However, he is now an adult, we should let them grieve because they have also lost a son.

Sue ZeeQ
2d ago

I would never help my son if he shot those people. I would disown him. My son had an alcohol induced mental rage attack & almost beat me to death. He'd never hit me before. Two years later & I still have severe injuries so I can't work. I'll never see my son again. How can his parents even stand looking at him after he did something so horrific?

