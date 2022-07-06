Update: 13-year-old girl who drowned at Madera County Lake identified by coroner
The Madera County Coroner Monday identified the 13-year-old girl who drowned during a Fourth of July outing at Eastman Lake as Kimberly Lopez of Madera.
She was reported missing at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Lake, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, prompting a search by deputies, a dive team, a California Highway Patrol helicopter, firefighters, and Armph Corps of Engineers rangers.
Her body was found about 25 yards offshore. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
