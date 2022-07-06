ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Update: 13-year-old girl who drowned at Madera County Lake identified by coroner

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QjTqJ_0gVtL0XZ00
A 13-year-old girl died after drowning in Eastman Lake on Sunday, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, July 4, 2022. Madera County Sheriff’s Office

The Madera County Coroner Monday identified the 13-year-old girl who drowned during a Fourth of July outing at Eastman Lake as Kimberly Lopez of Madera.

She was reported missing at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Lake, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, prompting a search by deputies, a dive team, a California Highway Patrol helicopter, firefighters, and Armph Corps of Engineers rangers.

Her body was found about 25 yards offshore. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

