Update: 13-year-old girl who drowned at Madera County Lake identified by coroner

The Madera County Coroner Monday identified the 13-year-old girl who drowned during a Fourth of July outing at Eastman Lake as Kimberly Lopez of Madera.

She was reported missing at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Lake, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, prompting a search by deputies, a dive team, a California Highway Patrol helicopter, firefighters, and Armph Corps of Engineers rangers.

Her body was found about 25 yards offshore. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful.